On the latest episode of Top of the Cage Billy and Juice interviewed professional wrestling referee Kevin Quinn who you can see officiate in such promotions like Beyond Wrestling on IWTV, Chaotic Wrestling, Limitless Wrestling, and Northeast Wrestling! He was a blast to have on and has doing this for a very long time and has so many stories. He has officiated two matches between Cody Rhodes and Kurt Angle of their three indie matchups and he has even taken a Vader Bomb from Vader himself! Below is the episode link on anchor but we are also on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many other platforms!

