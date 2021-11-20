ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior News: Makin’ it & bakin’ it at ACC

Warren Times Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParticipants in a recent Make It, Bake It class at the Allegheny...

www.timesobserver.com

jacksonnewspapers.com

Ripley Senior Center news and updates: Column

My riddle for you this week is: Why did they let the turkey join the Thanksgiving band?. The center is now open for lunch and activities. Meals on Wheels clients are still being served; if you’re not comfortable eating inside, curbside meals will still be offered and served from 10-10:30 a.m. A reservation is required.
RIPLEY, WV
clearwaterprogress.com

Who will be writing senior news? Here’s an introduction

Once upon a time, in Kooskia, on a cloudy day, I got a text from my daughter-in-law, Lara Smith, at the Clearwater Progress. She was asking if I would like to start writing for the paper again and work on a column for seniors? David Rauzi had mentioned it at a meeting recently. I just had a big bump removed from the side of my neck, had black stitches running for about two inches with a little blood too, just in time for Halloween. Not malignant, whew, and stitches will be out in a week. (I mention this because the surgeon, Dr. Karin Schmidova, who did this minor surgery in Kamiah, was just the loveliest person I have met; she is the best, and I could write about her right now, but I’ll wait until I can spend more time on her history). My mind clicked into reporter mode, well, let me see I thought, writing about seniors. I could do that, I have a granddaughter, Ella Smith, who’s a senior at Clearwater Valley High School, I have a niece, Maya Engledow, who’s a senior at Kamiah High School. They have friends and I have friends to fill in the comins’ and goins’ at each school. I could figure it all out and write about the senior class at each school. I texted back and explained the above connections to the senior classes; yes, I’d love to.
KOOSKIA, ID
Warren Times Observer

Senior News: Experience Inc., Gaughn’s Drug Store partner for COVID boosters

Experience Inc. and Gaughn’s Drug Store have partnered to hold weekly booster COVID-19 vaccination events at the Allegheny Community Center. 300 seniors, frontline workers and individuals who are immunocompromised can receive the booster each Thursday. Appointments for booster shots are required and can be made by calling Gaughn’s at (814) 723-2840 or Experience, Inc. at (814) 723-3763, ext. 175. To save time when scheduling, people are asked to pick up paperwork at either Experience, Inc. or the ACC and remember to bring insurance and vaccination cards.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Warren Times Observer

Senior News: Appointments available for senior citizen COVID-19 booster shots

Experience Inc. and Gaughn’s Drug Store have partnered to hold weekly booster COVID-19 vaccination events at the Allegheny Community Center. 300 seniors, frontline workers and individuals who are immunocompromised can receive the booster each Thursday. Appointments for booster shots are required and can be made by calling Gaughn’s at (814) 723-2840 or Experience, Inc. at (814) 723-3763, ext. 175. To save time when scheduling, people are asked to pick up paperwork at either Experience, Inc. or the ACC and remember to bring insurance and vaccination cards.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Judy Davis
James
newspressnow.com

SENIOR NEWS LINE: Christmas dinner planned for parking lot

My senior center is going to hold its annual Christmas dinner outdoors in the parking lot. If that doesn’t bring a tear to your eye about the sad state of our world now, nothing will. Santa will arrive by limo behind the fire truck, we’re told, and will make his...
LIFESTYLE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Valley Senior Center news

The Cannon Valley Senior Center Community Dinner will be Nov. 25, takeout only, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please call at the senior center at 507-263-2136 to reserve your meal and give a pick up time. They are looking for volunteers of all ages to help prepare and pack meals, and to help deliver. Please call Lora at 507-263-2136.
CHARITIES
wfuv.org

Shakin' and Bakin'

By — Kitchens will be busy today in preparation for the Thanksgiving feast tomorrow. If you don't have an apron on, stay out of the way. While we're preparing our pies and planning our menu, we need a few tunes. Fill us up with songs about cooking and baking. We'll serve up a set after 9 a.m.
FOOD & DRINKS
pvtimes.com

Senior Menus

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 15 – November 19. The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
PAHRUMP, NV
newschain

Mr Motivator announces death of his granddaughter, aged 12

Mr Motivator has announced that his 12-year-old granddaughter Hadassah has died after a five-day battle against meningitis. The health and wellbeing coach, real name Derrick Evans, said she died in the early hours of Thursday in Antigua, where she lived with her mother. Their relationship was described as “incredibly close”...
CELEBRITIES
Warren Times Observer

Youngsville Life

Through Wednesday, Dec. 22, area residents can become a Library-Angel and make a general donation or a donation towards offsetting specific daily operating items such as toner, inter-library loan postage costs, youth programming, at the Youngsville Public Library. Area residents can also make donations in memory of or in honor...
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
Warren Times Observer

Student of the week

Beaty-Warren Middle School’s Student of the Week for the week of Nov. 15 and chosen by a group of students is seventh-grader Loupeeta Shirley. The grade received a reward of music at lunchtime and one student was enjoying the music and was up and dancing. Loupeeta took it upon herself to join this student in dancing to the music so she would not be alone.
WARREN, PA
Warren Times Observer

Christmas bazaar is Dec. 14

Jamestown-Warren Christian Women will host a Christmas bazaar Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Praise Fellowship Church, Russell. Proceeds benefit Village Missions, which trains pastors and saves rural churches from closing. Pictured with some items, from left, are Kay Gray, Debi Sprague and Nancy Schuyler.
WARREN, PA
WBTAM/WBTFM

Bo Thompson: Media Analyst Dr. Robert Thompson

Our media analyst Dr. Robert Thompson joins Bo Thompson with news of the Beatles biography "Get Back" coming to Disney Plus over the Thanksgiving holiday, the high ratings for last year's Macy's Day Virtual Thanksgiving Day Parade, and Dr. Thompson's surprise to see Christmas TV specials popping up before Thanksgiving.
ENTERTAINMENT
Warren Times Observer

Bear bagged near Scandia

Ryan Fitzsimmons, 15, harvested this 556-pound bear Monday after school near Scandia. He bagged the bear using his great-grandfather’s 35 Remington.
ANIMALS
Warren Times Observer

Area residents express what they’re thankful for

Thanksgiving has been a national holiday since the 1870s, but perhaps it’s the holiday that’s meaning fluctuates the most. Hearty meals full of good food have been a hallmark from the beginning, a homage to the first Thanksgiving in 1621. The celebration of the holiday has changed drastically — from church services to dances to now parades and football.
WARREN, PA
maqnews.com

Senior News

Sunday kicked off our week with resident’s choice. On Monday the ladies had a manicure day at 10 a.m. Bingo was played in the main dining room at 2 p.m. Tuesday Book Club was held in the main dining room at 10 a.m. Tuesday Resident Council was held in the main dining room, followed by Bingo at 2 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
mycouriertribune.com

SENIOR NEWS LINE: Christmas dinner planned for parking lot

My senior center is going to hold its annual Christmas dinner outdoors in the parking lot. If that doesn’t bring a tear to your eye about the sad state of our world now, nothing will. Santa will arrive by limo behind the fire truck, we’re told, and will make his...
LIFESTYLE
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Senior Moments

Halloween has come and gone and it will soon be Thanksgiving. We have missed so many opportunities for gatherings at our Senior Nutrition Center in Sallisaw. We are fortunate that we still have lunches available. After speaking with Shannon Turner, the Muskogee representative, I was informed plans are ongoing to re-open when sufficient staff is available to sanitize after meetings and still…
SALLISAW, OK

