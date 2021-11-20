Senior News: Makin’ it & bakin’ it at ACC

Once upon a time, in Kooskia, on a cloudy day, I got a text from my daughter-in-law, Lara Smith, at the Clearwater Progress. She was asking if I would like to start writing for the paper again and work on a column for seniors? David Rauzi had mentioned it at a meeting recently. I just had a big bump removed from the side of my neck, had black stitches running for about two inches with a little blood too, just in time for Halloween. Not malignant, whew, and stitches will be out in a week. (I mention this because the surgeon, Dr. Karin Schmidova, who did this minor surgery in Kamiah, was just the loveliest person I have met; she is the best, and I could write about her right now, but I’ll wait until I can spend more time on her history). My mind clicked into reporter mode, well, let me see I thought, writing about seniors. I could do that, I have a granddaughter, Ella Smith, who’s a senior at Clearwater Valley High School, I have a niece, Maya Engledow, who’s a senior at Kamiah High School. They have friends and I have friends to fill in the comins’ and goins’ at each school. I could figure it all out and write about the senior class at each school. I texted back and explained the above connections to the senior classes; yes, I’d love to.

KOOSKIA, ID ・ 14 DAYS AGO