NFL

In Retrospect, Seahawks' Decision to Cut CB Pierre Desir Does Not Look Great

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seahawks seem to have finally found a winning combo at outside cornerback, moving D.J. Reed back to the right side and slotting in rookie Tre Brown on the left. In two official starts together, the duo has allowed just four catches on 13 targets for a meager 55 yards against...

www.yardbarker.com

The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks CB Tre Brown dishes on his rookie year, defense’s growth, more

The Seahawks had the smallest 2021 NFL Draft class, selecting just three players. Of those three, second-round receiver Dee Eskridge has played just 12 snaps and sixth-round offensive tackle Stone Forsythe has yet to play in a game. But fourth-round cornerback Tre Brown is making a name for himself on the perimeter of the Seahawks’ defense.
NFL
chatsports.com

A look at the Seahawks’ injuries following loss to Packers

The Seattle Seahawks were shut out for the first time in a decade on Sunday, falling 17-0 to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Despite Week 10 being his first game back since returning from the injured reserve, quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t blaming his finger injury on his poor performance.
NFL
Seattle Times

Seahawks lament officiating decisions in loss to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — It was undeniable that the Seahawks didn’t score any points against the Packers in a 17-0 loss to Green Bay on Sunday. But they also felt they didn’t catch any breaks from the officials on a few plays they felt may have made a big difference.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Seahawks Sign LB Edmond Robinson To PS, Cuts DE Alex Tchangam

LB Aaron Donkor (International) Robinson, 29, is a former seventh-round pick by the Vikings out of Newberry in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $2.348 million rookie contract when the Vikings waived him. The Jets later claimed Robinson off waivers before waiving him...
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Pete Carroll Preview: Wilson returns for Seahawks, Carson a gameday decision

The Seahawks return to action this Sunday after hitting the bye week at 3-5 after a decisive win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they face a tough first task back with the 7-2 Green Bay Packers. While the first half of the season didn’t go the way the Seahawks wanted...
NFL
chatsports.com

Seahawks will have plenty of decisions to make in the trenches in offseason

The Seattle Seahawks still need to play out the second half of their schedule, and while many fans hope for a late season run that can salvage a once-promising season, doing so will be a tall task. Entering a matchup against the first place Arizona Cardinals in Week 11, the...
NFL
Seattle Times

Seahawks rookie CB Tre Brown suffers patellar tendon injury in his knee

Over the past month, the best development of the Seahawks’ worst stretch of the season might have been the emergence of rookie Tre Brown. Brown and D.J. Reed had started to solidify a shaky cornerback situation, and their play had helped spark an overall turnaround for Seattle’s defense. Suddenly, the...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Elevate CB Gavin Heslop From Practice Squad

With two starting defensive backs listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Cardinals, the Seahawks elevated cornerback Gavin Heslop from the practice squad to add depth to the secondary. Safety Jamal Adams and right cornerback D.J. Reed are both listed as questionable and did not practice on Friday,...
NFL
theScore

McCoy leads Cardinals to decisive win over Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — Colt McCoy was outstanding filling in for Kyler Murray, throwing for 328 yards and two touchdowns, and the Arizona Cardinals beat the Seattle Seahawks 23-13 on Sunday. For the second straight season, McCoy was a backup thrust into a starting role in Seattle and walked away with...
NFL
SportsGrid

Kyler Murray a game-time decision vs. Seahawks in Week 11

Https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1462263574223597574. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Kyler Murray‘s ankle injury could have him miss his third straight start. Murray was more involved at practice this week, but Colt McCoy will likely start his third consecutive game for the Cardinals. The good news for Arizona is that the Cardinals are heading into a bye week, so that will give Murray more time to heal before their next game. McCoy is also listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, but ESPN is reporting he’ll be ready to go against the Seahawks. Arizona ranks seventh in passing yards with 2,701 and is currently in first place in the NFC West. The Cardinals were able to secure a win with McCoy at the helm two weeks ago against the 49ers but dropped last week’s matchup against the Panthers.
NFL
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks lament officials' decision to overturn CB Sidney Jones' interception

Nov. 22—For a second straight game, and a second straight loss, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was left scratching his head about a reversed call he felt also helped turn the game against Seattle. Last week in a 17-0 loss to Green Bay, Carroll questioned an apparent early first-down run by...
NFL

