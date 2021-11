I have been seeing several full-page ads recently wanting Sen. Joe Manchin to vote for the For the People Act. I am sure there are some good things in it, but there is also a big Trojan horse that the Democrats desperately want buried in that 2,700 pages. This will give the federal government jurisdiction over all future elections, not the individual states. That’s a big no-no.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 4 DAYS AGO