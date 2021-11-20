Nov. 20, 2021

Celebrating Betty Buntin’s remarkable 105th birthday. Last week, Thursday, Nov. 4, friends and neighbors joined Mrs. Betty Buntin to celebrate her remarkable life and her 105th birthday. Tea and lunch were enjoyed in Trinity’s parish hall, during which Mrs. Buntin reminisced about having met and married her Southern Gentleman, the renowned Sheriff Buntin, in 1941 at Martha’s Vineyard. After World War 11, her husband was posted to Rappahannock County, and the young couple rented a room from the Moffett’s, then they lived in a house on Piedmont Avenue, until they moved into the present home on Main Street. For many years, Mrs. Buntin was the Director of Social Services for the county.
