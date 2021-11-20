ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Nov. 20, 2021

By GENE GRIME Gene's Scene
Northwest Signal
 5 days ago

Today and tomorrow, Ann and I are back in Bowling Green, peddling our “stuff” at the flea market at the fairgrounds, after a month’s absence. We keep buying at auctions, but we now have to sell more to make room for everything. Some more “ifs” to ponder …. If...

Olympian

Letters to the editor for Nov. 11

A recent digital edition announced an article in the Xtra Business section: “A study looks at electric vehicle charge costs vs. those for gas — the results may be a surprise.” We drive a plug-in car, so I checked it out. I was really surprised — by how misleading it is.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
nonpareilonline.com

Nov. 12: Mick McKinley

Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is excited to join the national network of over 800 community foundations throughout America who are celebrating National Community Foundation Week. Donors, nonprofit organizations and other key stakeholders make it possible for PCCF to continue to amplify impact throughout southwest Iowa. An essential group working towards innovative and effective solutions facing our community is the PCCF Board of Directors.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
City
Green, OH
City
Rudolph, OH
State
Utah State
City
Bowling Green, OH
Boston

Thanksgiving 2021: Americans weigh how to celebrate safely while COVID cases rise

"Americans, as fatigued as they are and as much as they'd like to see COVID in the background and no longer relevant to their lives..." Tens of millions of Americans are preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, a major test for living with the coronavirus instead of avoiding it at all costs – as experts brace for the possibility of another winter surge partially fueled by indoor holiday gatherings.
Salina Post

Today in History - Nov. 11

Today is Thursday, Nov. 11, the 315th day of 2021. There are 50 days left in the year. Today is Veterans Day. On Nov. 11, 1620, 41 Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower, anchored off Massachusetts, signed a compact calling for a "body politick." On this date:. In 1831, former slave Nat...
GEORGIA STATE
Rappahannock News

Washington column for Nov. 11

Celebrating Betty Buntin’s remarkable 105th birthday. Last week, Thursday, Nov. 4, friends and neighbors joined Mrs. Betty Buntin to celebrate her remarkable life and her 105th birthday. Tea and lunch were enjoyed in Trinity’s parish hall, during which Mrs. Buntin reminisced about having met and married her Southern Gentleman, the renowned Sheriff Buntin, in 1941 at Martha’s Vineyard. After World War 11, her husband was posted to Rappahannock County, and the young couple rented a room from the Moffett’s, then they lived in a house on Piedmont Avenue, until they moved into the present home on Main Street. For many years, Mrs. Buntin was the Director of Social Services for the county.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
polkio.com

Social notebook for Nov. 10

The Dallas community celebrates its hometown heroes and all U.S. military veterans with a fireworks show at LaCreole Middle School on Veteran’s Day. The city wishes to honor and give appreciation to all women and men serving, or who have served, in the U.S. military. The Dallas Veteran’s Day Firework...
DALLAS, OR
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Gabrielle Bernstein
CBS Minnesota

Why Is Thanksgiving On Thursday?

EDINA, Minnesota (WCCO) — Whether stores are open or not on Thanksgiving to welcome in shoppers searching for deals, one consistent aspect of the holiday is that it’s always on a Thursday. So we wanted to know: Why is Thanksgiving celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November? According to the Library of Congress, Native Americans often gave thanks for all that nature provided them. European explorers who traveled to the “New World” in the 1500-1600’s, including Francisco Vasquez de Coronado of Spain, took time to give thanks in form of a large celebration. When was the first famous Thanksgiving meal between the...
The Independent

Thanksgiving 2021: When did the holiday start and why does the US celebrate it?

Americans started preparing their Thanksgiving menus weeks ago, with the requisite turkeys and stuffing ingredients likely already purchased for the holiday, which is celebrated today. Apart from the food, arguably the main component of the day, the holiday is a beloved time of year when Americans come together to celebrate what they are thankful for – either with family or friends.In America, Thanksgiving is a cultural holiday that symbolises peace, thankfulness, and the beginning of the holiday season.What is Thanksgiving and where did it come from?Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States celebrated in November.The annual feast is...
floridapolitics.com

First Thanksgiving was on Florida’s First Coast

The National Parks Service notes that the traditional Thanksgiving narrative simply left out these celebrations. Though most narratives render the American Thanksgiving as an extension of the English Pilgrims landing on Plymouth Rock, there is strong evidence that Florida experienced its own versions of the same holiday. Specifically, Northeast Florida,...
FLORIDA STATE
Northwest Signal

Oelkrug to run for Team Ohio

Liberty Center senior Hope Olekrug has been selected to represent Team Ohio at the year’s Mid-East Cross Country Championships. The Mid-East Cross Country Championships is a race betweenthe best 12 high school men and women senior runners from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and other area states. In past years Pennsylvania, Kentucky and West Virgina have participated.
OHIO STATE
Northwest Signal

BGSU, Yost partner for justice research

BOWLING GREEN — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Bowling Green State University President Rodney K. Rogers recently announced a partnership focused on empirically exploring criminal justice in Ohio. John Boman, a quantitative criminologist and associate professor in BGSU’s Department of Sociology, will lead the newly created Ohio Attorney General’s...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

