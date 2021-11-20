Fit for Life: Stuff the Turkey, Not Yourself

BOSTON (CBS) – Animal advocates are reminding pet owners to be careful this Thanksgiving as there are some holiday staples that can be dangerous for dogs and cats. Don’t let your pets have any stuffing as it often contains onions, chives or garlic, which are all toxic to pets. Make sure your dog doesn’t eat any cooked turkey bones, which can damage their digestive system. And if you’re giving your pet any turkey meat, make sure it’s a very small amount. A 5 oz. serving of dark meat for a small dog is the caloric equivalent of an entire 8-inch pumpkin pie for a human. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) recommends not allowing pets to have any turkey at all, saying that fatty foods are hard to digest. The organization also recommends not giving pie, desserts, or yeast dough to pets, and also suggests keeping trash where your pets can’t find it. As a holiday treat, the AVMA says people should instead make or buy Thanksgiving treats that are just for pets.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO