ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

What You Can Get for $600,000 - Three New Listings

By GoLocalProv, Mott, Chace Content Partnership
GoLocalProv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at some of the new properties now on the market for under $600,000. The folks at Mott & Chace Sothebys International have three properties from across the state. And, if you want to know what your home is worth take a look HERE. Listed by Julie...

www.golocalprov.com

Comments / 0

Related
GoLocalProv

VIDEO: College Hill Home - Offered for $1,575,000 By Residential Properties

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Residential Properties is now offering a historic four-bedroom home -- nearly 5,000 square feet in living space. The elevated outdoor deck is a gem for outdoor living. Description:. This stunning College Hill Greek Revival combines classic historic details with a smart, contemporary design, making...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Private Beach#Coffee Shops#C1880 Colonial#Victorian#Ymca#Broad Rock Middle School#Tiverton Yacht Club#Grinnell S Beach
Dirt

Go Green in Monrovia With This Whimsical Midcentury Modern

Click here to read the full article. Despite what everyone’s favorite philosophizing reptile Kermit the Frog claims, it really is quite easy “Bein’ Green” — at least when it comes to this groovy little retro house in the charming Monrovia suburb of Los Angeles. With its strikingly emerald-hued façade, the updated modernist pad surely isn’t one to be overlooked or undervalued. Last sold about six months ago for just $827,000, the home is now back on the market once again for just shy of $1.3 million. Embedded into a hillside parcel at the end of a private road, on nearly an...
MONROVIA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Resale Store Holiday Shopping

With current global supply chain problems, and high unemployment these past few years, finding holiday gifts for everyone on your list might need a rethink. Not everyone can afford to spend hundreds of dollars on gifts. You do not need to spend a lot of money to give a wonderful, heartfelt gift when you shop at Assistance League Resale Store®. Shopping at our resale store at this time of year can help ease the burden of overspending on gift giving during the holidays without sacrificing quality.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Hiking
Robb Report

Home of the Week: From Designer Furniture to Fine Wine, This $47.5 Million Malibu Mansion Comes Fully Stocked and Move-In Ready

Top Malibu mansion developer Kirkor Suri wanted his latest offering, a spectacular hilltop estate overlooking Malibu’s Billionaires’ Beach, to feel like a five-star boutique hotel. So he equipped it with everything, right down to the kitchen sink. In fact, multiple kitchen sinks. Interior decorating-loving Suri, co-founder of Malibu Real Estate Investments, sweated every detail of every room, equipping each one with everything a buyer would ever need to move straight in. Every stick of furniture, piece of art, light fixture and side table tchotchke is included. That grand piano in the foyer, the cello in the entryway, the rows of bourbons...
HOME & GARDEN
stepoutbuffalo.com

Buy a $50 Shop716 Gift Card – Get One Free

For 2 days only get a Free $50 on 11/26 & 11/27; then back to $25 11/28 until funds deplete. Support your local restaurants, retailers and attractions. Keep your hard earned money, right here where you live. By doing so, you keep your friends and family employed and create more local jobs. Shopping local conserves energy and resources and is better for the environment!
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy