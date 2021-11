BASILE -- After winning five-straight games to end the regular season and grabbing a share of the District 4-1A championship, it’s a safe assumption that the Basile Bearcats are currently playing their best football of the season. It’s hard to bet against a team that has been coming up aces over the past several weeks. That’s been Basile at its core. Lately, everything it has done has been golden…

BASILE, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO