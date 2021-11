ARLINGTON, Texas -- No, the Las Vegas Raiders are not done. Not after upsetting the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 in overtime and ending their three-game post-bye losing streak. At 6-5, thanks to Daniel Carlson's 29-yard field goal with 4:28 left in OT, the Raiders now have 10 days to prep for their next outing -- a more-than-winnable home game against the Washington Football Team. And depending upon what the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers do this weekend, the Raiders could be looking pretty in less than two weeks.

NFL ・ 58 MINUTES AGO