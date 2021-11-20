ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Public health concern: Antibiotic resistance

Salem News Online
 6 days ago

Antibiotic resistance has been a topic of discussion for years. It, like other long-lived public conditions, has grown worse with the passage of time. In fact, in 2015 the World Health Assembly endorsed “a global action plan on antimicrobial resistance, including antibiotic resistance,” the intent of which is “to ensure prevention...

forthoodsentinel.com

Antibiotic resistant bacteria and how to counter them

Doctors are increasingly concerned about the potential for a “post-antibiotic” era when the highly effective drugs that we have relied on for many years to cure some of the most common illnesses will become ineffective. The problem stems from the misuse of antibiotics, which are common medications that aim to...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Newly-identified state in bacteria has major implications for antibiotic treatment and resistant strains

For almost two years, newsfeeds have kept us updated on the daily battle to annihilate the coronavirus. So, it' s easy to forget that there are also many types of bacteria threatening human health—our survival depends on the constant quest for new antibiotics that can destroy them. Recent research provides an important insight into the complex response of bacteria to antibiotics and opens up the possibility of developing a novel and more effective class of drugs to combat major bacterial diseases.
CANCER
American Academy of Pediatrics

CDC highlights concerns over inappropriate antibiotic prescribing for COVID patients

Clinicians have overprescribed antibiotics — especially azithromycin — during the COVID-19 pandemic despite little need for the medication in most cases, according to health experts speaking on a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention webinar Thursday. Bacterial co-infections are uncommon in patients with COVID-19. Health care-associated infections are more common...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Guardian

Public Health Practitioner

Are you wanting to develop your career in public health or are you looking for a new challenge? If so then this job could be for you. This role will be key in helping to improve our children and young peoples’ health and wellbeing within early years and educational settings and for those educated at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Hepatitis drug increases antibiotic potency, limits antibiotic resistance

An FDA-approved drug for hepatitis C can increase bacterial sensitivity to antibiotics and reduce the likelihood of antibiotic resistance, according to a new study led by New York University researchers published in Cell Chemical Biology. The drug called telaprevir works by blocking the function of chaperones—important proteins that fold other proteins in the cell—in bacteria.
SCIENCE
1380kcim.com

IDPH And CDC Partner In Fight Against Antibiotic Resistance

Today (Wednesday) marked the end of Antibiotic Awareness Week, and state health officials are reminding Iowans of the importance of avoiding unnecessary use. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 28 percent of antibiotics prescribed in outpatient settings are not needed. Not only do antibiotics come with side-effects, albeit generally minor ones, but they can also lead to antibiotic resistance, which is considered by many as one of the top threats to public health. More than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant bacterial infection are identified each year in the U.S. and are responsible for about 35,000 deaths. For example, 223,900 cases of C. difficile, which is just one of several resistant bacterial strains, were identified nationwide in 2017. Approximately 5.7 percent of those patients died despite receiving treatment. In an effort to fight antibiotic resistance, the IDPH and CDC are partnering in an effort to educate doctors and patients on best practices. They recommend physicians and nurse practitioners prescribe antibiotics only when clinical tests indicate use is needed and explain to patients why other treatments are required. Patients are asked to follow directions to the letter when prescribed antibiotics for best results. To learn more about antibiotics resistance in the U.S., follow the links included below.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Public Health Commissioning Officer

Salary: £37,491 - £39,462 per annum (PO2) This role is a key part of the team responsible for ensuring effective commissioning and management of a range of Public Health Services (including Health Inequalities, Sexual Health, NHS Health checks, Weight Management & Physical Activity). The post holder will work across a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Hepatitis C drug may reduce antibiotic resistance, researchers say

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The hepatitis C drug telaprevir can block the function of essential proteins in bacteria, which may allow to it be repurposed to limit antibiotic resistance, according to a study published Tuesday in Cell Chemical Biology. Telaprevir, FDA-approved for hepatitis C, an infection that attacks the liver...
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Hepatitis Drug Boosts Bacterial Antibiotic Sensitivity, Dampens Resistance to Frontline TB Therapy

An FDA-approved drug for hepatitis C can increase bacterial sensitivity to antibiotics and reduce the likelihood of antibiotic resistance, according to the results of research led by New York University (NYU) scientists. The drug, telaprevir, works by blocking the function of chaperones—important proteins that fold other proteins in the cell—in bacteria. When tested in laboratory model strains of Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) cells—Mtb is the bacterium that causes tuberculosis (TB)—telaprevir boosted the activity of aminoglycoside antibiotics, and reduced resistance to the frontline TB drug, rifampin.
SCIENCE
The Conversation Africa

Treatment of COVID with antibiotics could add to the problem of drug resistance

COVID-19 is a major global public health challenge. The pandemic’s impacts cut across all sectors. One of the most worrying is its potential impact on antibiotic resistance. Antibiotic resistance is a situation where bacteria adapt so that they are no longer affected by antibiotic drugs. This adaptation can happen for a number of reasons, including misuse of the medications.
SCIENCE
walterborolive.com

Teen vaping is a serious health concern

Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) presented the results of a study stating that about 2 million U.S. middle and high school students are using e-cigarettes, or vaping. This is especially dangerous in the midst of a pandemic that affects the lungs.
HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Antibiotic resistance: how AI can tackle the superbug threat

As the world continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, another health crisis is looming: antibiotic resistance. Bacterial resistance is something that occurs naturally, but widespread antibiotic misuse has propelled antimicrobial resistance (AMR) to major global health threat status; at least 700,000 people are killed by drug-resistant superbugs every year – and by 2050, this number could reach 10 million.
SCIENCE
Recorder

My Turn: This is a public health matter

As of Nov. 8, just less than 40 days since we were asked to wear our masks in all indoor public places, we are being given the OK to not wear the mask. Yes, any and all businesses may make their own rules as to public having to wear face masks in their place of business. Having to deal with angry mask haters, non-vaccinators, just plain idiots, will thrill us all as we head out to shop and visit for the holidays.
GREENFIELD, MA
ScienceAlert

Gold Could Be The Unexpected Secret Weapon We Need Against Antibiotic Resistance

Filling a germ's pockets with gold could be a handy way to end an infection. Frustratingly, scientists have struggled to turn this nugget of knowledge into a practical antimicrobial therapy. Researchers from the Southern University of Science and Technology and Fudan University in China, and the University of Leeds in the UK, recently joined forces to repackage gold nanoclusters to make them more appealing to bacteria and less damaging to our own bodies. By weaving the gold into two molecules with contrasting levels of electrostatic stickiness, the team built a particle that has the potential to punch holes in the defenses of...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Researchers Discover Secret to Making Gold a Weapon for Antibiotic Resistance

Bacterial infection is one of the common global health concerns that causes serious harm to a person's body. While treatment may vary, healthcare provider usually prescribes antibiotics to help fight bacteria. However, bacteria in a human body have a way of developing the ability to defeat the drugs designed to kill them.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

The CDC’s COVID-19 booster recommendation has a major flaw, expert says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults in the country — but experts are worried about the recommendation’s language. Per Axios, the CDC said that American adults “may” get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But those with high-risk medical...
PHARMACEUTICALS
newscenter1.tv

Think you need antibiotics? Think again, says Monument Health

RAPID CITY, S.D. — This is antibiotic awareness week and Monument Health is using it to educate the community on it’s appropriate use. Medical experts say antibiotics are successful in fighting or preventing bacterial infections but if used to treat viruses, it may contribute to antibiotic resistance. Dr. James Keegan,...
RAPID CITY, SD

