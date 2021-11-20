Warriors come up short

The Golden State Warriors were a dynasty in the mid-2010s era of basketball, and their duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson revolutionized the sport, changing the way the game was played. In recent years though, Klay Thompson has had two serious injuries, first to his ACL in 2019, and...
By Steph Curry's standards, he had been pretty quiet over the last four Warriors wins, scoring 20, 15, 19 and 20 points, respectively, in those games. But on Monday night at Chase Center, the reigning NBA scoring champ woke up and made a loud statement. Curry dropped a mesmerizing 50...
If you ever have the opportunity to sit courtside at an NBA basketball game, make sure you do everything in your power to not fuck it up. Should go without saying, but one Kings fan didn’t get the message. Last night at the Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings game, a...
The Golden State Warriors are dominating the league. It feels like we have traveled back a few years and watched the Warriors dynasty get re-birthed. After two underwhelming seasons, the Dubs are playing with a chip on their shoulders and so far that has worked perfectly for them. They recently...
STORRS — Throwing in the towel was never an option for the Ellington High girls soccer team in its Class L second-round game against E.O. Smith Wednesday night. If the Knights were going to go down, they planned on going down swinging. And that’s what they did. Despite a second-half...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush dropped the first of three straight games against Idaho Tuesday night falling by the score of 4-1. New acquisition Tanner Schachle scored for Rapid City. The same two teams will meet up Friday and Saturday night at the Monument Ice Arena.
The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 4-0 on Saturday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 5-3-1-3 and are currently in third place in the AHL’s North Division standings. The Americans took control of the opening period with goals from JJ Peterka at...
The Minnesota Wild are just so predictable. Even if they are down by three goals and haven’t even seen their own fair share of scoring chances, they will somehow get every member of this fan base to the edge of their seat for the last handful of minutes on the clock. They did it again on Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.
NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Freeport Aquin’s volleyball team finally met its match Friday morning at Redbird Arena. The Bulldogs lost to the state’s #1 ranked team in class 1A St. Thomas More 19-25, 25-22, 25-18 in the state semifinals. St. Thomas More has several Division I college recruits including one...
A final shot rimmed out at the buzzer epitomized a cold shooting night leaving the Barton Community College women's basketball team on the short end of a 71-69 defeat to Howard College in day one of the Best Western/Cougar Booster Club Classic. Closing to within one following Brennan Kirchhoff's triple...
Omaha, NE. – The Omaha women's basketball team came up short at Creighton falling 71-51, Saturday afternoon at D.J. Sokol Arena. The Mavericks shared the load offensively against the Bluejays, Alexis Pratt led Omaha with a career-high nine points. Natalie Bartle and Elena Pilakouta both finished with seven while Mariah Murdie hauled in a team-high nine rebounds to go along with three assists and three blocks.
Hailey Van Lith led the way with 19 points, but No. 6 Louisville women’s basketball fell 61-59 in overtime to No. 15 Arizona on Friday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Cate Reese led the Wildcats with 21 points, while Bendu Yeaney scored Arizona’s last five points of...
AUBURN, Ala. – A back-and-forth game saw Auburn have its chances but ultimately come up just short to Georgia Southern 68-66 in the season opener for both teams Thursday night at Auburn Arena. In a game that saw 11 ties and 12 lead changes, Auburn (1-0) pulled ahead 63-60 with...
DE PERE, Wis. — The Carthage women's basketball team dropped game one of a weekend tournament, coming up short against St. Norbert College 53-47 on Friday night at the Mulva Family Fitness and Sports Center. The tournament's host was first on the board, before Ayanna Ester and Lauren Hermann scored...
Bourne High’s bid for a buzzer-beating miracle at home Thursday night, November 11, came up short as St. John Paul scored a 22-21 nonplayoff game win at Jackson Field. BHS is now 2-8 overall. Bourne rallied from 15 points down in the fourth quarter to make it a one-point game, and recovered an onside kick in the final minute to give themselves a chance for a shocking win. In the end, time was not in their favor and the home team fell one point short.
FLINT – Marine City scored the game’s first two touchdowns Friday night and Corunna never recovered in a 21-14 Division 5 regional football championship game loss. Wyatt Bower scored both touchdowns for Corunna, rushing 80 yards in the first quarter after an interception to cut the Marine City lead to 14-7 and then catching a 30-yard pass from Jaden Herrick in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.
RINDGE, New Hampshire – The American International College men's soccer team came up on the wrong end of a 2-1 result in a rain-and-snow-filled Northeast-10 Conference Championship Game at Franklin Pierce University on Saturday, November 13. FAST FACTS:. Final Score: No. 4 Franklin Pierce 2, No. 23 AIC 1. Records:...
SEGUIN, TX -- Kailey Lacy (Pflugerville/Hendrickson) scored 12 points off the bench and Morgan Rodriguez (New Braunfels/Canyon) added 10 points to lead the Bulldogs, but Texas Lutheran women's basketball fell 58-56 to the visiting Sul Ross State Lobos on Monday at Memorial Gymnasium. Tanyse Moehrig (Spring Branch/Smithson Valley) chipped in...
COLUMBUS – No team has figured out how to score on Waynesville in the playoffs this year and Ottawa-Glandorf failed to do so and fell 1-0 in the Division III state championship game Friday night. Waynesville (17-4-2) collects its first state title after coming up short in 2015 and 2005....
Comments / 0