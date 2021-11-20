ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Holmes Claimed Theranos Could Do 'More Than 1,000 Tests.' It Did Twelve

By Digg Editors
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJury hears first words from Elizabeth Holmes, and they're...

TheDailyBeast

Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes Takes the Stand in Surprise Move

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes took the stand in her fraud trial on Friday—which will allow prosecutors to grill her next week. The former Silicon Valley golden girl is accused of soaking investors who sunk hundreds of millions of dollars into a blood-testing machine that turned out to be a dud. Defense lawyer Kevin Downey asked her if she believed the invention would work as promised. “I did,” Holmes testified during her one-hour stint in the witness box.
The Independent

Theranos trial: Elizabeth Holmes says she couldn’t have misled investors because she believed blood-testing tech really worked

Biotechnology entrepreneur and former billionaire Elizabeth Holmes on Tuesday denied intentionally misleading her company’s investors and said she “naively” believed her blood testing startup’s technology actually worked.Founded by Ms Holmes in 2003, her company Theranos claimed that their technology could run diagnostic tests faster and more accurately than traditional lab testing with only a drop of blood from a finger prick.The promises eventually unraveled in 2015 after a series of explosive articles in The Wall Street Journal exposing the problem with the technology. An audit by federal regulators brought to the fore serious and potentially dangerous flaws in the...
Holmes Testifies About ‘Big Idea’ That Led to Theranos

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Elizabeth Holmes took jurors into the Theranos Inc. lab Monday during testimony at her criminal-fraud trial, describing ways the startup sought to reduce errors in lab testing and miniaturize traditionally bulky blood-testing machines. “We thought this was a really big idea,” Ms. Holmes said of Theranos’s attempts to...
Prosecutors rest their case against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) – Prosecutors rested their criminal fraud case against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes on Thursday, but it was still unclear whether the former Silicon Valley executive who once promised to revolutionize the blood testing industry would testify in her own defense. Over the course of the two-month...
This week in Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos trial: The prosecution wraps up

The trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is reaching a crucial point as the prosecution is expected to rest its case Friday, after calling nearly 30 witnesses over the past two months. Holmes is charged with multiple counts of conspiracy and fraud over claims she made about the company's...
Elizabeth Holmes trial: Move by Theranos founder’s lawyer backfires

A bid by a lawyer for Elizabeth Holmes to discredit a doctor testifying about inaccurate blood test results backfired Thursday during the felony-fraud trial for the Theranos founder. Defense attorney Katie Trefz was cross-examining Dr. Mark Burnes, who testified that his patient in 2015 received two erroneous Theranos blood test...
Elizabeth Holmes Says Theranos Customers Liked Cheap Blood Tests

For all that the jury in the Elizabeth Holmes trial has heard about the startup’s blood tests being unreliable, the. founder says customers liked her product because it was cheap. At Holmes’s criminal trial this week, a former Theranos lab director called as a government witness said he voided upwards...
