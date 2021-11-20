Lycoming plays Ursinus for just 3rd time ever

Some nitpicking as the Nittany Lions attempt to keep the season at disappointing, rather than disastrous, today:. • Penn State’s lack of a run game is reaching historic proportions. The Lions have currently rushed for 1,067 yards — an average of 106.7 per game — and are on pace to finish with about 1,400 The school record for fewest rushing yards in a season is 1,317 in 2001. The Lions have not had a back rush for 100 yards in a game this year. Keyvone Lee leads the team with 375 yards. There have been occasions when a revolving-door rotation produced lower numbers. Larry Johnson’s 337 led the team in 2001 and Austin Scott was the 2003 leader with 436. Both those teams finished with losing records.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO