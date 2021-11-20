Lycoming plays Ursinus for just 3rd time ever

Jenna Smith (jesmith2@ursinus.edu) The Ursinus College Democrats are moving on to new endeavours. The group has been inactive since the 2018-2019 school year, but now they’re coming back better than ever. Ursinus Democrats is officially affiliated with the Pennsylvania Democrats and is meant to serve as a partisan voice for left-leaning students on campus. Miles Noecker ‘22, the club’s interim vice-president, stated that the club gives “valuable connections to local and state officials who might be willing to come to campus in the future and take part in discussion about different political issues.” Alongside Noecker, the interim executive board consists of: Ben Henwood ‘23, Drishti Khandelwal ‘23, Isabel Wesman ‘23, and Olivia Negro ‘23.
