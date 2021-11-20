ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Lycoming plays Ursinus for just 3rd time ever

Sun-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor just the third time ever, Lycoming and Ursinus will meet on the gridiron Saturday for the 2021 MAC-Centennial Bowl Series. Opening kick is slated for 12:30 p.m. at David Person Field this afternoon. On Nov. 23, 1996, the Warriors beat the Bears, 31-24. In the most recent meeting...

www.sungazette.com

Sun-Gazette

Lycoming football edges Ursinus, 31-23 in MAC-Centennial Bowl Series

With the Centennial’s top tail back in Samuel Ragland at David Person Field Saturday, it was Joey Guida who stole the show. The junior running back won the MAC-Centennial MVP award after rushing for 192 yards on 15 carries and two scores to lift Lycoming football, 31-23 over Ursinus in the 2021 MAC-Centennial Bowl Series.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Sun-Gazette

Lycoming will face Ursinus Saturday in college football

Lycoming will host Ursinus on Saturday in a MAC-Centennial Bowl Series contest at 12:30 p.m.. The Warriors and Bears have met up just twice in history. The most recent came on Sept. 8, 2007, in which Ursinus earned a 17-14 win. Lycoming won the first matchup, 31-24, on Nov. 23, 1996.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
dallassun.com

Marquette, Ole Miss clash for second time ever

Marquette looks for its first win away from home as it travels to Charleston, S.C., on Thursday night to take on Ole Miss in the first round of the Charleston Classic. The Golden Eagles (3-0) are coming off a 67-66 win over No. 10 Illinois on Monday night. Darryl Morsell paced the team with 21points on 7-of-12 shooting, Justin Lewis added 17 and Tyler Kolek finished with 12 after grabbing a steal and scoring the go-ahead lay-up with 18 seconds left before the final buzzer.
CHARLESTON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Georgia QB changes mind on NCAA transfer portal

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Well, you don’t see this happen too often. Usually, when players enter the NCAA transfer portal, they end up leaving their current school. However, former Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis did the opposite. The current Temple quarterback Mathis was set to enter the NCAA transfer...
GEORGIA STATE
Johns Hopkins
SCNow

FMU's Gillespie named conference Specialist of the Week for 3rd time

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the third time this season, Francis Marion University sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie has been named the Conference Carolinas Volleyball Specialist of the Week, this time for the final week of the regular season, Nov. 8-14. She was also awarded this honor for the opening week of the 2021 season that ended Sept. 5 and for the week ending Oct. 17.
FLORENCE, SC
Sun-Gazette

Neil Rudel on PSU: Nittany Lions’ ground game hitting historic lows

Some nitpicking as the Nittany Lions attempt to keep the season at disappointing, rather than disastrous, today:. • Penn State’s lack of a run game is reaching historic proportions. The Lions have currently rushed for 1,067 yards — an average of 106.7 per game — and are on pace to finish with about 1,400 The school record for fewest rushing yards in a season is 1,317 in 2001. The Lions have not had a back rush for 100 yards in a game this year. Keyvone Lee leads the team with 375 yards. There have been occasions when a revolving-door rotation produced lower numbers. Larry Johnson’s 337 led the team in 2001 and Austin Scott was the 2003 leader with 436. Both those teams finished with losing records.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sun-Gazette

James Franklin assures team he’s staying put

James Franklin’s future has been the most talked about topic surrounding Penn State this year as the Nittany Lions’ eighth-year coach has been linked to other jobs. Franklin spoke to the State College Quarterback Club on Wednesday, acknowledged things they may have heard and assured the patrons, “I’m not going anywhere.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Sun-Gazette

Jersey Shore, Canton pick up state wins in football

Many Jersey Shore fans, as well as this reporter, did not understand why the Bulldogs were playing Allentown Central Catholic on the Vikings home field last Friday. It was a similar story throughout the state with many teams on the upper side of the state tournament bracket hosting games, but that did not make it any less logical.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
ursinusgrizzly.com

Ursinus College Democrats Making a Comeback

Jenna Smith (jesmith2@ursinus.edu) The Ursinus College Democrats are moving on to new endeavours. The group has been inactive since the 2018-2019 school year, but now they’re coming back better than ever. Ursinus Democrats is officially affiliated with the Pennsylvania Democrats and is meant to serve as a partisan voice for left-leaning students on campus. Miles Noecker ‘22, the club’s interim vice-president, stated that the club gives “valuable connections to local and state officials who might be willing to come to campus in the future and take part in discussion about different political issues.” Alongside Noecker, the interim executive board consists of: Ben Henwood ‘23, Drishti Khandelwal ‘23, Isabel Wesman ‘23, and Olivia Negro ‘23.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Sun-Gazette

Lycoming men defeat Susquehanna on the road

Junior Dyson Harward posted season highs of 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead a group of five Warriors in double figures as the Lycoming College men’s basketball team beat Susquehanna University, 75-56. The Warriors (4-2 overall) shot a season-best 53% (29 of 55) from the floor while holding a...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
The Citizen Online

McIntosh cheer team win state championship 3rd time

There was a familiar team atop the podium at the GHSA Cheerleading State Championships — the McIntosh Chiefs. McIntosh High’s competition cheer team won their third-straight state championship, and Whitewater finished as runner-up with Starr’s Mill in 5th place. The new trophy marks the third-straight and seventh state title all-time...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
Sun-Gazette

Veilleux, Lions answer sick call

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State’s quarterback position got stronger Saturday. The Nittany Lions were coping with a strain of the flu that swept through the team and compromised availability for 35 players last week, including 21 because of the flu. “Thursday, it looked like a hospital ward (in the Lasch...
COLLEGE SPORTS

