60 years seen by local couple

ACCIDENT — Garrett County’s Adoptive Parents of the Year are Bill and Carol Cooney of Accident. “We have wonderful and committed foster families in our program,” said Kellie Warnick, adoptions worker for the Garrett County Department of Human Services. “The Cooneys are one of those families. They were always respectful of the biological parents and mindful of the children’s needs for permanency as they navigated the foster care process. The process of foster care is not an easy one for anyone involved, but families like the Cooneys provide a safe and stable home for children that cannot for whatever reason be with their biological parents.”
