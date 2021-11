All of the area's fall sports teams have seen their seasons come to an end, except for one: the Port Clinton football team. In the midst of their best season in program history, the Redskins (12-1) defeated Perkins on Friday night, 19-14. That kept PC's season alive for at least another week, with Port Clinton now into the regional final as one of the last eight teams standing in Division IV in the state.

PORT CLINTON, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO