Rosnick headed to the Hilltop

Big Red held its 81st annual football banquet, sponsored by the Boosters Club, Sunday in the high school commons. Senior members of the 9-3 squad were saluted for their contributions to the program by coach Reno Saccoccia. Several special awards also were presented. Receiving awards were, seated from the left, linebacker/tight end Brandon Kinney, the Hustlin’ 8 Award; defensive lineman Kye Fleming, Calvin Jones Award; two-way lineman Greg Mamula, Dan Keenan Leadership Award; running back/linebacker Rodney James, Press/Macedonia/Giannamore Award; and standing, from the left, wide receiver/defensive back Brenton “Inky” Jones, Abe Bryan/Punque Cartledge Coaches Award and Legends Award; and defensive back Niko Suriano, Special Teams Award. Suriano also returned punts and kicks for Big Red. All the award winners are seniors.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 4 DAYS AGO