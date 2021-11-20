ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosnick headed to the Hilltop

Weirton Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeir High’s Mallory Rosnick signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic careers at West...

www.weirtondailytimes.com

Weirton Daily Times

Headed to Bluefield

Weir High’s Myles Rice signed his letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic careers at Bluefield State College Wednesday at Weir High School. Rice, who intends to major in business administration at Bluefield, signed to compete for the Big Blue track and field team and also intends to play football. With Myles, front, center, were parents, seated, Barbara and Tommy Rice and, standing, from left, Red Riders football coach Frank Sisinni, track and field coach Tom Taylor and Athletic Director Donna Ferguson.
BLUEFIELD, WV
ricethresher.org

Volleyball looks to reach Conference USA hilltop

After going 17-5 during the regular season, and undefeated in conference play, Rice volleyball enters the Conference USA tournament on Friday as the No. 1 seed in the C-USA West on a 12-game win streak. On Friday, the Owls look to build upon their momentum in the first round, when they play the University of North Carolina, Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Weirton Daily Times

Crusaders fall in opener on the road

BEALLSVILLE — A bad third quarter proved costly Monday as Catholic Central suffered a 52-44 season-opening loss to home standing Beallsville. The Crusaders led 9-7 after the opening period and trailed by just two (20-18) at the break. The Blue Devils, now 1-1, broke things open by outscoring their guests 21-11 during the decisive third frame.
BASKETBALL
Weirton Daily Times

Fox, Huff lead Edison girls basketball team in opener

RICHMOND — The Edison girls basketball team started its season victorious on Monday, topping Wellsville 65-37. Gracie Fox and Olivia Huff led the way for the Wildcats, each netting 13 points. Pam Johnson and Alyssa Fiedorczyk each added seven points. After leading 7-4 after the first quarter, Edison pulled away...
HIGH SCHOOL
#West Liberty University#Hilltoppers
cranberryeagle.com

Headed to Heinz

O'HARA TWP — North Catholic defensive coordinator Jay Bell ran over to head coach Patrick O'Shea and ripped an invisible monkey off his back. Following the Trojans' 7-0 win over Avonworth in a WPIAL Class 3A final Friday at Fox Chapel High School, everyone was willing to let loose. The ghosts of playoffs, which threatened to cripple North Catholic in the first half, slowly faded away behind the stout Trojans' defense.
O'HARA TOWNSHIP, PA
Weirton Daily Times

Ohio sweeps past West Virginia in OVAC Volleyball All-Star match

MORRISTOWN — During last month’s OVAC Volleyball Championships, Ohio schools won four of the five titles. The Ohio side of the river further cemented its impressive volleyball season by posting a quick and relatively easy sweep of West Virginia during the annual OVAC All-Star Volleyball Match, which was held Sunday evening at Union Local High School.
OHIO STATE
Weirton Daily Times

Big Red football holds annual banquet

Big Red held its 81st annual football banquet, sponsored by the Boosters Club, Sunday in the high school commons. Senior members of the 9-3 squad were saluted for their contributions to the program by coach Reno Saccoccia. Several special awards also were presented. Receiving awards were, seated from the left, linebacker/tight end Brandon Kinney, the Hustlin’ 8 Award; defensive lineman Kye Fleming, Calvin Jones Award; two-way lineman Greg Mamula, Dan Keenan Leadership Award; running back/linebacker Rodney James, Press/Macedonia/Giannamore Award; and standing, from the left, wide receiver/defensive back Brenton “Inky” Jones, Abe Bryan/Punque Cartledge Coaches Award and Legends Award; and defensive back Niko Suriano, Special Teams Award. Suriano also returned punts and kicks for Big Red. All the award winners are seniors.
HIGH SCHOOL
Weirton Daily Times

Buckeye Local girls fall in season opener at Martins Ferry

MARTINS FERRY — Coming into the season, Dave Reasbeck was excited about the depth of his Martins Ferry girls basketball team. Rightfully so, because it was on clear display Monday evening. The Purple Riders put 10 players in the scoring column enroute to a convincing 58-29 victory against debuting Buckeye...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Weirton Daily Times

Huskies open season with a win

CADIZ — McKayla Dunkle’s senior season got off to a good start, as did the Harrison Central girls basketball team’s season. Dunkle netted 27 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead the Huskies to a 53-49 win over Bellaire on Friday night in the mutual opener for both teams.
BASKETBALL
Weirton Daily Times

Wheeling Central wins big in Round 2

WHEELING — Seven different players found the end zone for No. 8 Wheeling Central in what was a dominating 55-0 victory over upset-minded No. 16 Gilmer County on Saturday in a West Virginia Class A Quarterfinal at Wheeling Island Stadium. Only No. 4 Ritchie County stands in the way of...
WHEELING, WV
Weirton Daily Times

2021 HSDT All-Area Football Team announced

Each year for the past five seasons, the Herald-Star and The Weirton Daily Times have compiled a list of the best of the best from the area’s 11 teams for the past football season. Even though things were a bit different this season, the tradition continues. Joining me on this...
WEIRTON, WV
Weirton Daily Times

McLeod filling critical need in WVU Mountaineers’ secondary

MORGANTOWN — On paper, Saint McLeod doesn’t seem like the prototypical playmaker — at least not yet. First off, he’s a freshman. His playing time in his first year at the college level has been sporadic. Prior to last week’s matchup with Texas, he had yet to start a game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Weirton Daily Times

Rebounding the focus as WVU men eye improvement

MORGANTOWN — For most of the Bob Huggins era, dominating the glass has been a major factor. This year, through five games, has the makings of being different. “I would say we’re not very good,” head coach Bob Huggins said about the team’s rebounding Tuesday. “I think, before, I said we were horrible. We’ve gone from horrible to not very good.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Weirton Daily Times

Meadowbrook’s press too much for Huskies

CADIZ — A 2-0 record to start the season may not seem like much to get excited to most programs. But for Meadowbrook, which hasn’t accomplished that feet since 2005, it’s kind of a big deal. That’s why the Colts, fresh off a convincing 48-18 victory on the road at Harrison Central, may...
MEADOWBROOK, WV
Weirton Daily Times

Bowl hopes at stake for the Mountaineers

Entering the final week of the regular season, West Virginia is at a fork in the road. The first path, one that is cleared and smooth, sees the Mountaineers lose Saturday, ending their season. The other leads to a bowl appearance, but features the Kansas Jayhawks standing firmly in the way.
COLLEGE SPORTS

