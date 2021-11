The Clifford Brown Festival Orchestra under Director Gerald Chavis will perform at the Christina Cultural Arts Center on November 19. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and City Cultural Affairs Director Tina Betz are pleased to announce the return of the popular Clifford Brown Year-Round monthly concert series with a special performance by the Clifford Brown Festival Orchestra at the Christina Cultural Arts Center on Friday, November 19 [cityfestwilm.com]. The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. and will have a limited number of in-person tickets available. In-person tickets are $25 while virtual viewing tickets are $10. Both can only be purchased online at www.buytickets.at/cityfest [tickettailor.com]. No tickets will be available at the door.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 11 DAYS AGO