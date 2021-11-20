Children don’t need the vaccine

As COVID continues to circulate in the U.S., unvaccinated people are still most at risk for getting sick. Compared with those who haven't gotten the shot, fully vaccinated people have overall a much lower chance of getting hospitalized or dying because of the virus, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But even as the vaccines' protection against severe COVID stays strong, their ability to fight off infection altogether has waned over time and in the face of more transmissible variants, leading to breakthrough COVID cases. There was a rate of more than 100 fully vaccinated people per 100,000 getting COVID through August and September, per the CDC. That doesn't mean vaccinated individuals can't do something right now to increase their protection.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO