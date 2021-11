UK-based online bank Monzo has announced it now offers virtual cards for customers who want to make contactless payments using the Mondo Flex BNPL service. Released earlier in September 2021, Monzo Flex allows eligible clients to get a credit limit of up to GBP 3,000 and then use it for products worth more than GBP 30 in three equal installments, at 0% interest. The six and 12 installment plans are also available with 19% interest.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 16 HOURS AGO