AUBURN, Alabama—Coming off a 20-3 loss to Texas A&M last weekend, the Auburn Tigers (6-3, 3-2) will be looking to rebound on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. when Coach Harsin's team takes on Mississippi State (5-4, 3-3) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Without a touchdown in the last six quarters of play, all eyes will be on Bo Nix and the Auburn offense to see if they can find the rhythm against the Bulldogs to help the Tigers get back on the winning track. Mark Murphy and Jason Caldwell from Inside The Auburn Tigers discuss Saturday's game and some keys for Auburn against Mississippi State.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO