TrustedHousesitters: Vacation Pet Sitting, with Love

By Richard Rowlands
petplace.com
 6 days ago

Want to find the perfect pet sitter for your furry friend? Or maybe you're interested in exploring opportunities to become a pet sitter yourself? TrustedHousesitters is the answer!. They've been matching busy pet owners with trustworthy and reliable sitters since 2010, and they're dedicated to...

www.petplace.com

Reuters

Puppy love: How pet parents cope with costs

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - When Pamela Keniston sits down to do her monthly budget, she has a new element to account for these days. Hint: Short blonde fur, barks fiercely at bunnies and goes by the name of Zuzu. The lovable “supermutt” – a mix of Yorkie, Maltese,...
PETS
MLive

Pets of the week: Smokey has a lot of spunk. Rusty is longing for love

JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Rusty is a 7-year-old German Shepard mix that came in as a stray. He’s a friendly guy who likes to go outside for walks. Rusty is housetrained and seems to get along with his dog neighbors. He has a soft look in his eyes and is longing for a home where he will be well cared for and loved.
JACKSON, MI
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Pets of the week

The first thing you’ll notice about Nancy is her big bushy tail, just kidding, let’s address the real elephant in the room: Nancy’s face isn’t what you usually see in dogs. Sadly, Nancy was hit by a car as a puppy which left her skull a little distorted. But Nancy doesn’t worry about it, so why should we?? Nancy is just as great as your average dog, besides her unique features. She is happy, energetic, and loves attention. Whether it’s walks, car rides, or just hanging out, Nancy is cool as long as she’s with you. She has been out on multiple Borrow A Buddy dates, and we’ve heard nothing but good things. She walks well on a leash and knows basic commands. Nancy was surrendered to us because she was not getting along with the neighbor’s dog. However, she plays nicely with every dog we put her with. We believe with the proper introductions, Nancy would be happy playing with most dogs. We don’t know how she does with cats, but we know she loves people and children of all ages. Nancy would make a great family dog for someone with an active lifestyle and tons of love to give! We promise you’ll get a goofy, loving, and loyal dog in return.
PETS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Pet Favorites: Indoor Toys that Your Pup Will Love this Winter

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article below allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. As the weather gets colder both you and your pup may not want...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Boston

What Thanksgiving Foods Are Safe For Pets To Eat?

BOSTON (CBS) – Animal advocates are reminding pet owners to be careful this Thanksgiving as there are some holiday staples that can be dangerous for dogs and cats. Don’t let your pets have any stuffing as it often contains onions, chives or garlic, which are all toxic to pets. Make sure your dog doesn’t eat any cooked turkey bones, which can damage their digestive system. And if you’re giving your pet any turkey meat, make sure it’s a very small amount. A 5 oz. serving of dark meat for a small dog is the caloric equivalent of an entire 8-inch pumpkin pie for a human. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) recommends not allowing pets to have any turkey at all, saying that fatty foods are hard to digest. The organization also recommends not giving pie, desserts, or yeast dough to pets, and also suggests keeping trash where your pets can’t find it. As a holiday treat, the AVMA says people should instead make or buy Thanksgiving treats that are just for pets.
PETS
Coeur d'Alene Press

Lots of love for pets

COEUR d’ALENE — Lights of Love will brighten the Silver Lake Mall this holiday season — and the lives of pets at the Kootenai Humane Society. "Lights of Love is a lot of fun and a joyous time for all of us during the holiday season,” said Vicky Nelson, KHS development director. “It warms your heart to see so many people remembering and honoring their beloved animals. And you are helping a homeless animal too while they wait to find a forever home."
KOOTENAI, ID
Burlington County Times

Pets of the Week: Phantastic! Gracie and Tank would love to be your family mascots

On Tuesday, Phillies’ fans received some much welcomed news. While it wasn’t a blockbuster trade or a free agent signing, someone very important will be back in a Phillies’ uniform next year. He can’t bat and he can’t pitch, but he sure can run the bases and toss t-shirts like no other- he’s the Phillie Phanatic (original style). The iconic mascot is slated to return after the Phillies reached a settlement with Phanatic’s parents...or, creators.  ...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Amityville Record

Pets, Pets, Pets

Purrhaps there should be a “Feline Mother of the Year” award because the maternal bond is so strong with certain Mama cats and their kittens that Mama puts herself in danger or even risks her life to protect her babies. Maia and Marigold both joined Last Hope’s 2021 cat adoption program with their kittens, and both could be contestants vying for this coveted award.
PETS
wnns.com

Sleep With Your Pet? How that May Affect You and Your Pet

The chief veterinary officer for the North American Veterinary Community, said: “In general, it is a very good thing for animals to sleep with their people.”. Pets who share their human’s bed tend to have a “higher trust level and a tighter bond with the humans that are in their lives. It’s a big display of trust on their part. Dogs and cats who are more closely bonded with their humans get additional health benefits, including increases in beneficial neurotransmitters such as oxytocin and dopamine, the feel-good hormones.”
PETS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

High energy, kid-loving dog Babes available for adoption at Pets Fur People

Are you looking for an active, high-energy dog? Pets Fur People has just the one for you. Her name is Babes. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Babes weighs about 40 pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Babes would thrive as a member of an active family. She loves children, taking brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Babes will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Babes call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday – closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
Yuma Daily Sun

Share the Love with companion pets for Yuma's residents with Alzheimer's

Robotic animal dolls may not be the first thought that comes to mind when considering a companion pet, but Diana Wise and Carol Brown believe otherwise. In fact, the two say Joy for All companion pets can make a big difference in providing comfort to aging adults with Alzheimer’s and dementia who are struggling with social isolation.
YUMA, AZ
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Terrified Stray Dog Loves Pets So Much Now | The Dodo

To help Takis save more dogs, you can support the Takis Shelter: https://thedo.do/takis and https://thedo.do/takispatron. Follow him on Facebook for updates: https://thedo.do/takisshelter. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a...
PETS

