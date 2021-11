Charles Addams’ lovable family of macabre aristocrats are so identifiable that it’s hard to remember how long they’ve been around. The 1938 comic strips led to the TV series of the ’60s, which led to the classic movies from the ’90s, and have all given these goth weirdos a permanent place in the iconography of American media. As it turns out, spooky and wacky are just two great tastes that taste great together. 2010 gave the family a new home in the world of Broadway musicals, and West Valley Light Opera brings their production of the acclaimed show to the Saratoga Civic Theater for their 56th season.

SARATOGA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO