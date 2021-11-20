Rendell hopes to lead Scott's Branch to title as one of SCBCA's top seniors in 1A

Pike Liberal Arts head Coach Mario White has resigned effective immediately. Coach Rush Hixon has been named interim varsity head coach and Athletic Director and will lead the team through the remainder of the playoff season. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
Rhett Lathers was a 17-year-old standout football player at Arkansas City High School who was expected to play in the playoffs this weekend. Well, unfortunately, the season has been cut short, because the star football player was killed in a car accident that happened earlier this week. The 17 year...
"My main thought was just don't fumble the ball," Takafua said. "When I got in the end zone I was shocked. I'm used to blocking and pancaking guys to let others run in. It was like ‘Oh snap, I just scored.'. "It was like every lineman's dream." That was the...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The season is over for Edgewood High School’s undefeated football team. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association ruled the Crusaders had been using an ineligible player this season and, as a result, they must forfeit all football games this year. The ruling also knocks the team out of the state playoffs.
All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
Schools are not waiting until the season ends to fire their head football coach. We’ve seen several get the boot already in the last few weeks. Troy’s Chip Lindsey is the latest coach to get canned. Lindsey has been let go with one game left on the schedule, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association announced their yearly preseason honors and rankings on Monday and the Pee Dee was well-represented in each. Including one very familiar name at the top of the list of honorees. East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper was named to the elite list as...
A high school principal is apologizing after the school's football team beat a rival team 106-0. Inglewood High School Principal Debbie Tate issued a statement Monday apologizing for the school's conduct during the game after Inglewood beat Morningside High School with the brutal score on Oct. 29. "We did not...
This coming Saturday, the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans will be in Columbus to take on No. 4 Ohio State in a matchup that will go a long way in determining the Big Ten East champion. Let’s flashback to 2015 when the Spartans used a last-second field goal to shock...
Lenoir-Rhyne Sophomore football player Omari Drovon Alexander was shot and killed last night in North Carolina. According to reports, officers responded to shots fired call around the Civitan Court Apartments in Hickory, North Carolina. Upon arrival, officers found the 19-year-old Alexander unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a black 2015 Chevrolet Camaro with the engine running. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
In a sentence we never imagined we'd type, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are currently on top of the college football world. Well, not the very top, but they did crack the AP Top 10 for the first time in program history on Sunday (they're ranked 10th), and their former running back Kenneth Walker is now a Heisman frontrunner over at Michigan State. So, yeah, everything is coming up Deacs.
Top seeds Oscar Smith and Green Run will host familiar foes in this week’s Region A championship games. Both teams play district foes with a spot in the state semifinals at stake. Oscar Smith (10-1) plays Southeastern District rival Western Branch at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 6 Region A title game — a rematch of the Tigers’ 48-0 victory during the regular season. Green Run (12-0) plays ...
The parents of a star high school quarterback suspended for Friday's championship game are suing the Minnesota State High School League. Sam Backer, the starting quarterback for the Chatfield Gophers varsity football team, was called for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during the team's 22-18 semifinals win over Barnesville last week. Per MSHSL rules, that resulted in Backer being ejected from the game — and suspended for the following contest.
It looks like this player doesn't plan to return to Clemson next season. Redshirt sophomore tight end Jaelyn Lay took to Twitter following the Tigers' 48-27 win over No. 10 Wake Forest and thanked (...)
As expected, there are some LSU players already jumping into the transfer portal after the firing of Ed Orgeron, and one of those players is cornerback Elias Ricks. Ricks was one of the top defensive backs coming out of high school before he signed with LSU. Ricks told 247 Sports...
