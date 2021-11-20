A Room With a View

A nicely appointed 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom renovated condo on the boardwalk with 1340 square feet of living space and Ocean views from every room, being sold turnkey and ready to enjoy. Unit 503 features Granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Updated Tile Baths, full size Washer and Dryer, a large living room, dining room, three balconies, a large master bedroom with bath en-suite, and a new HVAC System. The Henlopen Condominiums offer security-controlled access, indoor parking, secured entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, elevators, a beautiful rooftop sundeck and pool offering spectacular views of the ocean and the Delaware coastline. Located on the boardwalk with everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer nearby. Call for an appointment today!
