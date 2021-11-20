Linux Operating System Market To Witness Outstanding Growth | Debian, SUSE, Elementary

According to the report "Grain Alcohol Market by Type (Ethanol, Polyols), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare), Source (Sugarcane, Grains, Fruits), Functionality (Preservative, Coloring/flavoring agent, Coatings), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Grain Alcohol Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 12.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The increase in demand for grain alcohol in various industries such as food & beverages and health & personal care is driving the grain alcohol market globally. The grain alcohol market is gaining momentum due to increase in the production of beer and increasing demand for craft beer. The use of ethanol in the beverage industry has resulted in the growth in the market of grain alcohol for beverage applications. Grain alcohol is also used as preservatives, food color, or coatings in the end products.

DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO