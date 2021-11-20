Smart Watches Market To See Stunning Growth | Bong, EZON, Apple Watch

Samsung announced its Galaxy Watch 4 not so long ago. The smartwatch series from Samsung is one of the first ones to feature new Wear OS, and according to a new report, it seems like the new Wear OS platform has been a major pull for smartwatch buyers. According to a new report from research firm Counterpoint Research, Samsung achieved its highest quarterly shipments this quarter thanks to the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 series. Moreover, the company reclaimed the second place in smartwatch shipments from HUAWEI this quarter.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO