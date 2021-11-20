How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/20/21
There are several monster games that are set to kick off Saturday at noon, but none bigger than the number seven Michigan State Spartans traveling to Ohio to take on the number four ranked Buckeyes. The Spartans will look to stay hot, while the Buckeyes will look to take care of a surprisingly tough opponent. An SEC showdown is set to take place at 3:30 with 21st ranked Arkansas heading to Alabama to see if they can take down the number two ranked Crimson Tide. There are numerous NFL Draft prospects in this game, from Razorbacks' wide receiver Treylon Burks to a receiver on the other side John Metchie. The evening gets set to wrap up with number three Oregon heading to Utah to take on the 23rd ranked Utes. The Ducks have been flying this year and look to continue that with a ranked-win this weekend and attempt to solidify their spot in the College Football Playoffs.
- Date: Saturday, November 20th
College Football Game Time and TV Network
Game | Time (ET) | Network
Charleston Southern at No. 1 Georgia, noon, ESPN Plus/SEC Network Plus
No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State, noon, ABC
Iowa State at No. 8 Oklahoma, noon, Fox
Prairie View A&M at No. 11 Texas A&M, noon, ESPN Plus/SEC Network Plus
No. 12 Wake Forest at Clemson, noon, ESPN
No. 19 Purdue at Northwestern, noon
New Mexico State at Kentucky, noon, SEC Network
Tennessee State at Mississippi State, noon, ESPN Plus/SEC Network Plus
Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky, noon
Florida State at Boston College, noon, ACC Network
Wofford at North Carolina, noon, ESPN3
Rutgers at Penn State, noon, Big Ten Network
UMass at Army, noon, CBS Sports Network
Texas at West Virginia, ESPN2
South Florida at Tulane, noon, ESPN Plus
Kent State at Akron, noon, ESPN Plus
Texas State at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN Plus
Illinois at No. 20 Iowa, 2 p.m.
Arkansas State at Georgia State, 2 p.m., ESPN3
Georgia Tech at No. 9 Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC
Washington at Colorado, 3 p.m.
No. 25 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama, 3:30 p.m., CBS
SMU at No. 5 Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
No. 6 Michigan at Maryland, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Nebraska at No. 18 Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Virginia at No. 21 Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
UAB at No. 23 UTSA, 3:30 p.m., ESPN Plus
Marshall at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ESPN Plus
Minnesota at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
East Carolina at Navy, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Appalachian State at Troy, 3:30 p.m., ESPN Plus
No. 14 BYU at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m., ESPN Plus
Syracuse at No. 16 NC State, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Florida at Missouri, 4 p.m., SEC Network
Rice at UTEP, 4 p.m., ESPN Plus
UConn at UCF, 4 p.m., ESPN Plus
Louisiana at Liberty, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Kansas at TCU, 4 p.m., Big 12/ESPN Plus
Temple at Tulsa, 4 p.m., ESPN Plus
UCLA at USC, 4 p.m., Fox
No. 13 Baylor at Kansas State, 5:30 p.m., FS1
No. 17 Auburn at South Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN
North Texas at Florida International, 7 p.m., ESPN3
California at Stanford, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Oregon at No. 24 Utah, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Vanderbilt at No. 15 Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
South Alabama at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Virginia Tech at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
No. 10 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Wyoming at Utah State, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
UL Monroe at LSU, 9 p.m., ESPN2
New Mexico at Boise State, 9 p.m., FS1
Arizona State at Oregon State, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Colorado State at Hawai'i, 11 p.m.
Best Bets of the Weekend
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch
