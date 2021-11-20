ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/20/21

By Zack Patraw
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 6 days ago

How to Watch College Football Games Today - Saturday, November 20th, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=231Yse_0d2acA0p00
Your guide for how to watch College Football games today: Saturday, November 20th. Betting line odds and every rookie to watch today.

There are several monster games that are set to kick off Saturday at noon, but none bigger than the number seven Michigan State Spartans traveling to Ohio to take on the number four ranked Buckeyes. The Spartans will look to stay hot, while the Buckeyes will look to take care of a surprisingly tough opponent. An SEC showdown is set to take place at 3:30 with 21st ranked Arkansas heading to Alabama to see if they can take down the number two ranked Crimson Tide. There are numerous NFL Draft prospects in this game, from Razorbacks' wide receiver Treylon Burks to a receiver on the other side John Metchie. The evening gets set to wrap up with number three Oregon heading to Utah to take on the 23rd ranked Utes. The Ducks have been flying this year and look to continue that with a ranked-win this weekend and attempt to solidify their spot in the College Football Playoffs.

What Day Does College Football Start?

  • Date: Saturday, November 20th

How to Watch College Football Games Today

  • ESPN+
  • SEC Network+
  • ABC
  • Fox
  • ACC Network
  • CBSSN
  • ESPN3
  • CBS
  • NBC
  • ESPN2
  • CBS
  • BIG10 Network
  • SEC Network
  • ESPNU
  • FS1

College Football Game Time and TV Network

Game | Time (ET) | Network

Charleston Southern at No. 1 Georgia, noon, ESPN Plus/SEC Network Plus

No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State, noon, ABC

Iowa State at No. 8 Oklahoma, noon, Fox

Prairie View A&M at No. 11 Texas A&M, noon, ESPN Plus/SEC Network Plus

No. 12 Wake Forest at Clemson, noon, ESPN

No. 19 Purdue at Northwestern, noon

New Mexico State at Kentucky, noon, SEC Network

Tennessee State at Mississippi State, noon, ESPN Plus/SEC Network Plus

Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky, noon

Florida State at Boston College, noon, ACC Network

Wofford at North Carolina, noon, ESPN3

Rutgers at Penn State, noon, Big Ten Network

UMass at Army, noon, CBS Sports Network

Texas at West Virginia, ESPN2

South Florida at Tulane, noon, ESPN Plus

Kent State at Akron, noon, ESPN Plus

Texas State at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN Plus

Illinois at No. 20 Iowa, 2 p.m.

Arkansas State at Georgia State, 2 p.m., ESPN3

Georgia Tech at No. 9 Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC

Washington at Colorado, 3 p.m.

No. 25 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama, 3:30 p.m., CBS

SMU at No. 5 Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 6 Michigan at Maryland, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Nebraska at No. 18 Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Virginia at No. 21 Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

UAB at No. 23 UTSA, 3:30 p.m., ESPN Plus

Marshall at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ESPN Plus

Minnesota at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Navy, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Appalachian State at Troy, 3:30 p.m., ESPN Plus

No. 14 BYU at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m., ESPN Plus

Syracuse at No. 16 NC State, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Florida at Missouri, 4 p.m., SEC Network

Rice at UTEP, 4 p.m., ESPN Plus

UConn at UCF, 4 p.m., ESPN Plus

Louisiana at Liberty, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Kansas at TCU, 4 p.m., Big 12/ESPN Plus

Temple at Tulsa, 4 p.m., ESPN Plus

UCLA at USC, 4 p.m., Fox

No. 13 Baylor at Kansas State, 5:30 p.m., FS1

No. 17 Auburn at South Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN

North Texas at Florida International, 7 p.m., ESPN3

California at Stanford, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Oregon at No. 24 Utah, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Vanderbilt at No. 15 Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

South Alabama at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Virginia Tech at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

No. 10 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Utah State, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

UL Monroe at LSU, 9 p.m., ESPN2

New Mexico at Boise State, 9 p.m., FS1

Arizona State at Oregon State, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Colorado State at Hawai'i, 11 p.m.

Best Bets of the Weekend

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Fantasy Football Rankings

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wofford College#College Football#Football Games#American Football#Buckeyes#Spartans#Razorbacks#Ducks#Sec Network#Abc Fox Acc Network#Cbssn#Cbs Nbc Espn2#Espnu#Abc Iowa#Fox Prairie View A M#Purdue#Acc#Rutgers#Penn State#Cbs Sports Network
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit would make surprise hire for LSU head coaching job

Kirk Herbstreit and the other College GameDay analysts discussed the open jobs in college football. There was certainly no consensus on who LSU should hire as its next head coach on College GameDay. Opinions varied wildly. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said he would hire Cincinnati’s head coach away from the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired After Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It’s reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. “For disgruntled...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
College
Tulane University
On3.com

Cowboys ejected player takes shot at refs following controversial call

A Dallas Cowboys’ player that was ejected earlier in the game took a shot at the officials from the locker room after a controversial pass interference call. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was ejected alongside Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer, and Joseph expressed how upset he was with a late pass interference call while not on the field.
NFL
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Outlines What Could Lead To Nick Saban’s Retirement

A (somewhat misunderstood) Nick Saban quote from today’s SEC coaches teleconference got the college football world all atwitter this afternoon, with the notion that he could coach at Alabama for another decade. He didn’t exactly say that, but it didn’t stop it from becoming fodder today, to the point where even Steve Spurrier weighed in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
On3.com

4-star wideout Zavion Thomas to commit on Thanksgiving

Marrero (La.) John Ehret four-star wide receiver Zavion Thomas was planning to announce his college commitment Tuesday but he has elected to push it back two days to Thanksgiving. The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – has...
FOOTBALL
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Players Receiving Hate Messages and Death Threats

Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday, a clip surfaced of Alabama head coach ranting about why he doesn’t particularly like the media and how negativity affects student athletes. In response, West Virginia punter Tyler Sumpter posted the video on social media with the following message: “Someone had to say it. We...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
420
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy