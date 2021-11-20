ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Things To Do Today

rocklandparent.com
 6 days ago

Check out all these great family and kid friendly activities and things to do today here in Rockland and nearby. Do you want to get great family events delivered to you weekly? Sign-up here for great activity ideas sent to you weekly. If you have an event to post on Rockland...

www.rocklandparent.com

Comments / 0

Related
rocklandparent.com

Family-Friendly Things to Do in Nyack, NY for a Fun Day Out

If you are looking for a family outing, you can always find fun things to do in Nyack, NY, and its surrounding areas on any day. The area has so much to offer every member of the family from restaurants and outdoor recreational activities to museums and the Palisades Center. Here are some great events for kids and family-friendly things to do in Nyack, West Nyack, South Nyack, Upper Nyack, Piermont, and Grand View-on-Hudson.
NYACK, NY
wrde.com

Cool Things to Do This Weekend

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Whether you live here or are visiting, one thing most people love about Delmarva is the sky. This weekend you can bring sunsets and sunrises home with you. The Big Skies exhibit is on display at the Peninsula Gallery in Lewes. Local artist Nick Serratore captures Delmarva skies using pastels. He says skies are normally the background of a painting, but he believes the many colors and skylines of Delmarva deserve to be recognized. You can browse the gallery but if you find something you love, everything is available for purchase. The exhibit is up until November 21.
Rob Adams

6 Cool Things To Do in Chicago

Even though most people traveling around the US prefer to stop in more famous cities like New York, Las Vegas, or Los Angeles, there's plenty of exciting things happening in Chicago, too. If you have an eye for art and love a vibrant city, give it a chance. Caicago might surprise you in a very pleasant way. It's a great destination for both a long weekend and a week's vacation. Even though there are plenty of fun activities you can enjoy in the city, here are 6 of them that are truly worth it.
CHICAGO, IL
scarsdalenews.com

Things to do: autumnal outdoor activities

Farm tour: Learn what goes on behind the scenes on a guided tour, Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10-11 a.m. Fee: $15 for a family of 4. Registration required. Muscoot Farm Market, Route 51 NY-100, Katonah. muscootfarm.org. Farm activities. Drop in 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, for activities and crafts,...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty Science Center#Jersey#Paramus Park#Theme Parks#Rockland Parent#Stony Point#Rock Nanuet
rocklandparent.com

10 Best Places to See and Take Pictures with Santa in Rockland County, NY

These are the best places to meet and take pictures with Santa Claus in Rockland County, NY, and Bergen County, NJ. It’s the most wonderful time of year! So plan a day to take your kids to see the big guy in the red suit to make sure he knows what’s on their wish list—and these are the best places to see and take pictures with Santa in Rockland County, NY, and Bergen County, NJ! But if seeing Santa in person isn’t on your wish list this year, your child can call or video chat with Santa to share their Christmas wish lists! Plus, when you have a video call with Santa, you can still receive a copy of your annual photo.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
rocklandparent.com

Enjoy the Magic of the Nutcracker with Rockland Youth Dance Ensemble This Year

Coupe Theatre Studio’s nonprofit dance company, Rockland Youth Dance Ensemble, is bringing the magic of Christmas back to audiences this year with a live performance of The Nutcracker. For many, the holiday season wouldn’t be complete without a trip to see Tchaikovsky’s classical and inspiring ballet, beloved by audiences all over the world. RYDE’s annual Nutcracker performance, under the artistic direction of Diane Frankel, has become a cherished tradition for thousands of Rockland County patrons each December.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
rocklandparent.com

Baking Memories 4 Kids Helps Create Life-Changing Experiences for Kids

Every holiday season, volunteers with Baking Memories 4 Kids bake and sell cookies to provide once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for families across the country. Baking Memories 4 Kids is a national, nonprofit foundation located in Rockland County that bakes and sells cookies to provide all-expense paid vacations for children with life threatening or terminal illnesses. Beginning Nov. 1 each year, volunteers throughout the county help sell their delicious chocolate chip cookies for about eight weeks (until the end of the year) or until the cookies run out. All the profits from this fundraising effort, along with additional donations, go toward surprising children with a week-long family vacation to all the theme parks in Orlando, FL, including Disney World. Thanks to Baking Memories 4 Kids, more than 200 families have been able to create amazing, lifelong memories that provide some much-needed comfort during their challenging journeys.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
rocklandparent.com

Here's Where to See 'The Nutcracker' in Rockland County

Take your family to see the classic Christmas ballet 'The Nutcracker' in Rockland County this holiday season!. The Nutcracker during the holiday season is a time-honored tradition for many families, and if you live in Rockland County, NY, you have a few different options for viewing the classic ballet. Keep the tradition alive or start a new one for future holidays by attending a memorable performance of The Nutcracker in Rockland County, Westchester County, and New Jersey.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Instagram
WBRE

Best rustic Christmas decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rustic Christmas decor is best?  Modern minimalist designs have their appeal, but rustic Christmas decor has a charm other styles can’t match. You can easily incorporate a rustic look throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it really shines. On shivering winter nights, there’s nothing better […]
HOME & GARDEN
rocklandparent.com

21 Best Farms to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree in the Lower Hudson Valley

Rather than using a fake or pre-cut tree this year, spend a morning wandering the fields at these farms where you can cut your own Christmas tree in the lower Hudson Valley, NY. Each farm has a selection of live Christmas trees and allows you to pick your own tree from its natural setting, cut it down and cart it home. Most Christmas tree farms near Rockland County (including tree farms in Westchester, Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, and New Jersey) are slated to open on Thanksgiving weekend, but it’s a good idea to call to confirm dates and availability before visiting. And if you want to make a day trip of it, check out these farms near NYC and on Long Island.
AGRICULTURE
WATE

Best gift for moms with toddlers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for moms with toddlers is best? Mothers dedicate countless waking hours to ensuring their kids are safe, healthy and happy. That’s why when the time comes to choose a meaningful gift for moms of toddlers, something that reflects appreciation and love is totally warranted. […]
KIDS
CBS Sacramento

Thanksgiving Traditions Back To Normal In Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thanksgiving Day traditions were put on pause during the pandemic but as restrictions loosen, the holiday nostalgia is coming back. Families flooded the ice skating rink in DOCO excited to be maskless and with the people they love. “We can see each other’s smiles again!” says one ice skater who hit the rink for fun family time on Thanksgiving. “My aunt is visiting the town and we are just having fun,” said ice skater Gabby Hall. “Drop the masks a little feel a little safer. We used to go ice skating as a tradition.” Hall and her aunt were forced to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fire Victims Celebrate First Holiday Without Home

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – It’s a holiday unlike any other for families forced out of their homes by the Caldor Fire. For hundreds of people, it’s their first Thanksgiving since their homes burned down. This Thanksgiving, Jameela Gilmete cooked up all the typical turkey day traditions. It’s a familiar meal in a new place. “It’s very different, but at the same time, we are very thankful we have a house to have Thanksgiving in,” she explained. Jameela and her family lost their Grizzly Flats home in the Caldor Fire. They are just one of the hundreds of people without a home after...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Green Valley News and Sun

5 Things To Do

Enjoy toe-tapping music with Lance Swain, along with cake at the November birthday party, at the Friday Social on Nov. 18 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Details: 520-625-1150. All ages can join the inaugural Sahuarita Turkey Trot 5k & 1 mile...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
Wicked Local

5 Things to Do

1 'ELF THE MUSICAL' ON STAGE IN FOXBOROUGH: The Un-Common Theater Company will present "Elf The Musical" at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center/Orpheum Theater, 1 School St., Foxborough, this weekend. Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find...
NORFOLK, MA
Gloucester Daily Times

5 things to to do this weekend

Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents William Shakespeare’s witty romantic comedy, “Much Ado About Nothing” at the Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport. (Plenty of free parking) Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets, available at the door or reserved at cast2008@prodigy.net, are $20 general, $15 senior, $10 student, $5 younger than 12.
ROCKPORT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy