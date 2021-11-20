Things To Do Today

Every holiday season, volunteers with Baking Memories 4 Kids bake and sell cookies to provide once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for families across the country. Baking Memories 4 Kids is a national, nonprofit foundation located in Rockland County that bakes and sells cookies to provide all-expense paid vacations for children with life threatening or terminal illnesses. Beginning Nov. 1 each year, volunteers throughout the county help sell their delicious chocolate chip cookies for about eight weeks (until the end of the year) or until the cookies run out. All the profits from this fundraising effort, along with additional donations, go toward surprising children with a week-long family vacation to all the theme parks in Orlando, FL, including Disney World. Thanks to Baking Memories 4 Kids, more than 200 families have been able to create amazing, lifelong memories that provide some much-needed comfort during their challenging journeys.
