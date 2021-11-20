UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Underweight

MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson downgraded Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $220.00, (from $330.00). The analyst comments "We are downgrading Roku to Sell from Neutral and lower our target price to $220 (vs. $330 previously). While we are lowering our target 2025E Revenue multiple from 5x to 4x, more importantly, we are also decreasing our 2025 revenue estimate by -17% due to lower estimated video advertising revenues. To better assess our video advertising estimates, we attempt to break out the Roku Channel from third party advertising revenues on the platform. We benchmark the Roku Channel against AVOD competitors Pluto and Tubi, and estimate Roku’s take of ad revenues from major AVOD services on its platform. However, we are left with a large and fast growing portion of unidentifiable ad revenues coming from the long tail of third party services on Roku. We believe viewership, and ad spending, will consolidate among the leading streaming services. As such, we are lowering our 2025 total video advertising estimate by -24% reflecting slower anticipated ad growth from the long tail of third party services on Roku. Despite these lower expected revenues, we believe Roku will need to keep on investing in content and engineering resources to compete against other streaming services, smart TV OS providers and TV OEMs. We do not anticipate meaningful margin leverage in the out-years (GAAP EBITDA margins remaining in the low double digits over 2021-2025). As such, Roku is trading at around 40x 2025E GAAP EBITDA, the highest among our Internet coverage group and around double the valuation multiples of Snap, Twitter and Netflix."

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO