Stocks

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Underweight

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh downgraded Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) from Equalweight to Underweight with a price target of $85.00 (from $90.00). The analyst comments "With fluctuating contract and billings durations,uncertainty on how the mix of...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Curtis Nagle downgraded Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) from Buy to Underperform with a price target of $16.00 (from $36.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Purple Innovation click here. For more ratings news on Purple Innovation click here. Shares of Purple Innovation closed at...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Graig Suvannavejh downgraded TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $26.00 (from $33.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade TGTX to Sell from Neutral and reduce our 12-month price target to $26 (18% downside vs.37% average upside for our coverage universe) as we revisit the company's pending launches in CLL/MS. TGTX is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of assets addressing various B cell malignancies - including an approved product for non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), and a late-stage development candidate for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis (MS) among others. The company's portfolio is primarily comprised of candidates that employ well-established mechanisms and have similar properties to approved therapies. This strategy reduces clinical risk, and the company has delivered on multiple positive Phase 3 studies over the past several years. However, we believe that the commercial opportunities for TGTX's assets are limited by incumbent products in the indications the company is pursuing, thereby setting the stage for challenging launches in the near term. Within this context, our revenue estimates are 35% below consensus estimates for 2022-2024 revenue and 25% below the company's 2025 revenue target of $1B."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Atlantic Equities Downgrades Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to Neutral

Atlantic Equities analyst John Heagerty downgraded Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $35.00 (from $65.00). The analyst comments "We are downgrading Robinhood to Neutral. Our Overweight recommendation. was predicated on rapid growth continuing and a gradual expansion of operating margins. However, the abrupt...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.18

TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, versus $0.12 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $109.3 million, versus $77.34 million reported last year. For the full year 2021, TDCX expects its financial results to be:. 2021 Outlook. Revenue (in millions)2. S$549 to S$553. or...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: MoffettNathanson Downgrades Roku Inc. (ROKU) to Sell

MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson downgraded Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $220.00, (from $330.00). The analyst comments "We are downgrading Roku to Sell from Neutral and lower our target price to $220 (vs. $330 previously). While we are lowering our target 2025E Revenue multiple from 5x to 4x, more importantly, we are also decreasing our 2025 revenue estimate by -17% due to lower estimated video advertising revenues. To better assess our video advertising estimates, we attempt to break out the Roku Channel from third party advertising revenues on the platform. We benchmark the Roku Channel against AVOD competitors Pluto and Tubi, and estimate Roku’s take of ad revenues from major AVOD services on its platform. However, we are left with a large and fast growing portion of unidentifiable ad revenues coming from the long tail of third party services on Roku. We believe viewership, and ad spending, will consolidate among the leading streaming services. As such, we are lowering our 2025 total video advertising estimate by -24% reflecting slower anticipated ad growth from the long tail of third party services on Roku. Despite these lower expected revenues, we believe Roku will need to keep on investing in content and engineering resources to compete against other streaming services, smart TV OS providers and TV OEMs. We do not anticipate meaningful margin leverage in the out-years (GAAP EBITDA margins remaining in the low double digits over 2021-2025). As such, Roku is trading at around 40x 2025E GAAP EBITDA, the highest among our Internet coverage group and around double the valuation multiples of Snap, Twitter and Netflix."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Roth Capital Downgrades Aspen Group (ASPU) to Neutral

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi downgraded Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Intuit (INTU) PT Raised to $720 at Morgan Stanley

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss raised the price target on Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) to $720.00 (from $715.00) while maintaining a Overweight rating.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Starts Heska Corp. (HSKA) at Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Erin Wright initiates coverage on Heska Corp. (NASDAQ: HSKA) with a Equalweight rating and a price target of $190.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Heska Corp. click here. For more ratings news on Heska Corp. click here. Shares of Heska Corp. closed at...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Guggenheim Downgrades The Beachbody Co. Inc. (BODY) to Neutral

Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel downgraded The Beachbody Co. Inc. (NYSE: BODY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Here's What Morgan Stanley Said That Pushed Crowdstrike (CRWD) Stock 11% Lower Today

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock is down more than 11% today after Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala weighed in bearishly on ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
investing.com

CrowdStrike Falls as Pricing Stress Makes Morgan Stanley Go Underweight

Investing.com – Crowdstrike stock (NASDAQ:CRWD) fell 3.3% in Monday’s premarket trading as Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock at 'underweight' on valuation grounds. The bank cited competitive pressure and pricing challenges. Analyst Hamza Fodderwala has put a target of $247 on the stock, around 13% below its Friday close...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Downgrades Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX) to Perform

Oppenheimer analyst Jeff Jones downgraded Prometheus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cisco (CSCO) VAR Call Summary, Morgan Stanley is Positive but Tempered

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall reiterated an Equalweight rating and $59.00 price target on Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) noting that the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Community Policy