The metaverse is touted as the next generation of the internet and stocks in this new industry are set to grow. This page picks the best metaverse ETFs for the year ahead. Metaverse ETFs are a good way to get exposure to this new industry. They contain some of the largest technology companies in the world and offer investors an easy entry into this growing market. This page picks the best metaverse ETFs for the coming year.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO