Software Test Automation Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global demand for soft drink concentrates is being observed to grow at a faster pace in the emerging countries as compared to the established markets. The surge in urbanization in the developing countries has led to a growing demand for ready to eat food and drinks. This has led to the easy availability of soft drink concentrates in the emerging market to meet the demand without the occurrence of gap in the supply. Though, the consumers in the developing countries are inclining their interest towards natural drinks without the trace of artificial sweeteners. Owing to this, the soft drink concentrates market in the established markets is moving towards maturity.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO