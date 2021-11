In the presence of Thierry Le Hénaff, Chairman and CEO of the Group, Arkema inaugurates the Christian Collette Center of Excellence dedicated to batteries at its Pierre-Bénite Research Center. On this occasion the Group will announce a 50% increase in its Kynar® PVDF fluoropolymer production capacities at its Pierre-Bénite site in order to address the fast-growing demand for materials for lithium-ion batteries. Arkema now aims for sales of at least one billion euros in batteries by 2030.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO