High School Portfolio Prep - Portfolio Review

No global supply chain issues here — NoMi's small businesses already have everything you need. Enjoy the culinary flavors of northern Michigan right at home with the gift of a personal chef for a night. Available from Harbor Springs to Traverse City to Cadillac, local private chefs not only give the perk of a night off for your recipient but also an expertly prepared three or four-course meal for an intimate dinner with family or friends. Prices vary based on the number of guests, number of courses, food preferences, and desired wine pairings, if any. On average, expect to pay around $45+/hour or $100+/person, depending on your menu choices and the chef's billing practices. BUT, they clean up when they're done, so totally worth it. Three to try: Nathan Knickerbocker’s Q&A Cuisine, Traverse City, qacuisine.com; Chef Sarah, Little Traverse, www.chefsarahmcd.com; Chef Andrew Schudlich, Leelanau, www.epicureculinary.com.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO