High School Portfolio Prep - Portfolio Review

 6 days ago

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Visual Arts Classroom, TC. For...

Creating a Portfolio for Special Education Pre-Service Teachers

Stephen J. Hernandez, Assistant Professor, Specialized Programs in Education, has published The edTPA Assessment for Special Education Pre-Service Teachers: Creating a Successful Portfolio (Cambridge Scholars Publishing). This book is designed to assist the Special Education pre-service teacher plan and prepare a successful edTPA portfolio assessment. Creation of this portfolio requires...
Charlevoix Circle mARkeT

Nov. 19 - Dec. 30. Featuring local handmade items, original art, & locally produced specialty treats. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Nov. 19 from 5-7pm with complimentary food, drinks & entertainment. Closed on Sundays.
Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

Featuring over 20 artists, all which will have small objects of art displayed on the tree. Other small functional items will be available as well. Runs everyday during regular open gallery hours from Nov. 17 - Jan. 1.
"The Savannah Sipping Society"

Adults: $28; youth under 18: $15 (plus fees) Filled with laughter & misadventures, middle-aged women successfully bond & find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays from Nov. 18 - Dec. 4, starting at 2:00pm on Sundays & 7:30pm on all other days. (No performance on Thanksgiving.)
Kids Show with Robbie Schaefer

Enjoy this musician, songwriter & playwright devoted to service through the arts. He is the guitarist & songwriter for the indie folk band Eddie From Ohio & has released several solo albums, including his most recent, 2017′s "Sounds Like Home: Songs From the Musical, Light Years." Admission for families is a new child's hat or pair of mittens/gloves which will be donated to those in need.
Small Works Holiday Exhibition

Annual showcase of 2D + 3D work that offers small, original art at affordable prices, $150 or less. Runs Nov. 5 – Dec. 16, & features the work of 19 artists working in mixed media, collage, paper, painting, glass, wood, pastel, clay, charcoal, watercolor, & digital imagery. A Holiday Open House, with music & refreshments, takes place Dec. 9, 5–7 pm at the GAAC. Exhibition visitors can also enjoy the GAAC’s holiday forest, a group of decorated trees that line the driveway & GAAC front yard.
Storytime Adventures

Featuring "I'm A Turkey" by Jim Arnosky. Jim created a picture book from a catchy, spoken-word song that is a favorite in schools. This humorous song filled with factual information about turkeys is fun for Thanksgiving — & all year round.
Toy Town Trot 5K

Starts behind Toy Town at Lake St., between the pavilion & water fountain, Cadillac. It will raise money for Toys for Tots of Wexford & Missaukee counties.
Gopherwood Concerts: Robbie Schaefer

Enjoy this musician, songwriter & playwright devoted to service through the arts. He is the guitarist & songwriter for the indie folk band Eddie From Ohio & has released several solo albums, including his most recent, 2017′s "Sounds Like Home: Songs From the Musical, Light Years."
Our 2021 Gift Guide is Here!

No global supply chain issues here — NoMi's small businesses already have everything you need. Enjoy the culinary flavors of northern Michigan right at home with the gift of a personal chef for a night. Available from Harbor Springs to Traverse City to Cadillac, local private chefs not only give the perk of a night off for your recipient but also an expertly prepared three or four-course meal for an intimate dinner with family or friends. Prices vary based on the number of guests, number of courses, food preferences, and desired wine pairings, if any. On average, expect to pay around $45+/hour or $100+/person, depending on your menu choices and the chef's billing practices. BUT, they clean up when they're done, so totally worth it. Three to try: Nathan Knickerbocker’s Q&A Cuisine, Traverse City, qacuisine.com; Chef Sarah, Little Traverse, www.chefsarahmcd.com; Chef Andrew Schudlich, Leelanau, www.epicureculinary.com.
Handmade Holiday Craft Show

Benefits Brother Dan's Food Pantry. The Community Building will host local vendors featuring handmade items for sale. Brother Dan's will be collecting admission & concession sales to benefit feeding local families. Admission: $2 or a nonperishable food item.
Tickle Their Tastebuds

If, like John Waters, the only thing they like better than talking about food is eating it, this list is for them. Or you. Because it has ideas for you … to buy for them. You get the idea. Spice Things Up. Since 1984, when Alden Mill House first started...
Indulge The Wild at Heart

For those seeking a little post-lockdown adventure …. If you're looking to give someone the gift of sheer adrenaline this holiday season, consider booking them a jump with Skydive Charlevoix. Starting at $249, your loved one can leap out of a plane two miles above the Lake Michigan shoreline and experience the thrill of freefalling at 120 mph before blissfully gliding back to terra firma with their parachute. The whole parachute ride lasts about 4 to 7 minutes, but the memory will last a lifetime. The pros at SDC make it safe, easy, and fun with pre-flight training and tandems for those who've never jumped, plus an Accelerated Freefall Program for those who aspire to go solo. To book or inquire, call (231) 330-3483 or visit skydivecharlevoix.com.
10th Annual Michigan Beer & Wine Festival

Taste an array of Michigan craft beer, cider & wine. Learn about beer & wine making, tasting notes, & the operations of local beer & wine makers. Enjoy food stations from Treetops' culinary team. $40 per person; includes 15 tasting tickets, access to the event, & souvenir glass/mug. Designated drivers: Admission is free & you receive a souvenir glass/mug for non-alcoholic beverages.
Soothe the Stressed

Does your loved one find relief through better sleep, a glowing complexion, or just a straight-up shot of something that is not vodka? Something on this list will surely work. Maybe your stressed person is of the dim lights/binaural beats/lavender oil breed. If this is the case, consider indulging them in a spa day at one of your local venues or an overnight package at Crystal Mountain, any of the three Boyne spas, The Homestead, or Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Surrounded by northern Michigan's natural beauty, guests relax and rejuvenate with massages, skin and body treatments, saunas, whirlpools, hot tubs, and food and drink. Gift this on the condition they invite you, too. Prices vary.
14th Annual Up North Media Traverse City Turkey Trot

Featuring a 5K Run/Walk & 5 Mile Flier. $25 for 5K; increases to $30 after first 200 people register. Price also increases after Sept. 30. $30 for 5 Mile Flier; price increases after Sept. 30. 8:45am start for 5 Mile Flier & 9am start for 5K.
