ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

EXCLUSIVE: ‘King Richard’ Star Tony Goldwyn Reveals His Favorite Moment From The Film, Life’s Determination, & More

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 6 days ago


R ichard Williams deserves a bulk of the credit when grooming his daughters Venus and Serena into professional tennis superstars. Still, he did get some help along the way.

In the film King Richard , directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Will Smith as the polarizing and outright determined father figure, we revisit Venus Williams’ rise to fame through her dad’s eyes. It’s no secret Williams got help from his then-wife, Oracene Price ( Aunjanue Ellis ), whose presence and influence were instrumental in the Williams sister’s success.

Williams also had to rely on the help of two very successful tennis coaches, Paul Cohen (Tony Goldwyn) and Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal). Cassius Life spoke with Goldwyn, who replaced actor Liev Schreiber who got the role initially. We asked Goldwyn if he applied the same level of determination Richard Williams did to accomplish a goal he set during our conversation. We also spoke about working with Will Smith and seeing him transform into Richard Williams, his favorite moment in the film, and what sports figure’s story he would like to see turned into a movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLCMN_0d2aOTow00

Source: Warner Bros. / King Richard


Step into the interview below.

Cassius Life : Richard Williams was very determined to get his daughters into the world of tennis. Was there anything in your life where you were just as determined as Richard Williams to get done? Was there any way you followed a roadmap for yourself that you put in place, and you didn’t let anyone or anything change that roadmap?

Any determination that I have had in my life doesn’t hold a candle to the kind of determination that Richard Williams had in his. Share

Tony Goldwyn : Well, look, let me just start by saying. Any determination that I have had in my life doesn’t hold a candle to the kind of determination that Richard Williams had in his. I mean, what he did was just extraordinary. That said, yeah, I mean, I wanted to do something that seemed impossible and being an actor and an artist, you know what I mean? And it literally seemed impossible. And along the way, starting with a high school teacher who told me I should keep going with this passion that I had, to points along the way when I thought it was going to be impossible. That was that one person I looked up to who said, keep going. And I got the best advice I’ve ever gotten as a young person facing what did seem to me to be a completely impossible goal. And I had no idea how I would ever achieve it.

It was my brother-in-law, and he said he was older. He happened to be a jazz musician. And he said I told myself when I was your age that I had no idea if I could do what I wanted to do. But if I committed a hundred percent to my dream and never let up and just committed, I’d either achieve that or it would lead me to someplace that I don’t even know about, but I would never be the person who said, “Oh man, if I’d only tried, maybe I could have done it.” He said, “You don’t want to be that guy.” And that inspired me and stuck with me in the darkest of times that I was like, well, I don’t know if I can do this, but I made a commitment. So I’m going to go. I’m going to put a hundred percent in until I see the light.

And I felt like that’s the tiniest sliver of the ingredients that the Williams family had because they just did not say, no just wasn’t, impossible was not in their vernacular. I heard Venus say, why waste energy on doubt? You just have to believe in yourself and believe. And I think that that, because of her dad’s determination, but her mom’s determination and the love of that family and the way that it, this became like a spiritual family project to put Venus and Serena over the top and to achieve this vision that their dad had about them. So yeah, I’ve felt something like that, but this story, it’s incredible, what people are going to see that I think a lot of people just don’t know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=198FEO_0d2aOTow00

Source: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures


I heard Venus say, “why waste energy on doubt?” Share

CL : Agreed. Now you did an exceptional job as Paul Cohen in the film. Everyone was on point in the movie, but of course, Will Smith’s performance as Richard is garnering a lot of buzz.  What was it like seeing him transform into Richard Williams and having scenes with Will? What was that like for you?

TG : It was amazing. I think everybody knows Will Smith’s, the sort of exuberance and passion and joy and playfulness that everybody who is a fan of his adores about him. That’s who he is. Right. So he brings that into every work environment. But what he did with Richard, when we’d be working, is he’d be like bringing all of this energy to the set as sort of our leader, right. And creates a work environment.

But then he’d kind of slide into playing Richard when we’d start rehearsing or certainly when we were shooting, and it had all that life force that is Will Smith. And yet what he does, the transformation to become Richard Williams with that, it’s a completely different quality that would come into him, and he just slid into it seamlessly. It was kind of magical to watch and really fun and exciting to play with, to be with him in that. It’s like, not to have a bad kind of comparison, but it really is like being with a world-class athlete who you just, they start hitting that ball and you’re like, wow, okay. This is how we’re playing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIJRz_0d2aOTow00

Source: Warner Bros. / King Richard


CL : Amazing. He did an amazing job. It was brilliant to watch. There were many moments in the film that, we can’t lie had tears coming out our eyes, and we were like, wow. And it’s kind of funny that this is like the second movie to only do that to us. And the first one was a Will Smith film. It was Pursuit of Happyness .

TG : Pursuit of Happyness. Yeah. Right. I love that movie.

CL : If you’ve seen the movie, what was your favorite moment from the film?

TG : Yeah, my favorite moment of the movie, there’s so many because as you said, I felt the same way of crying and I went to a screening for me and my daughter who’s in her twenties, and she was crying from the beginning to the end. Like she knew nothing about the story. But for me, there’s an incredible scene between Will and Aunjanue Ellis, who plays their mom, Oracene. And she really was the glue, and, as much as he might have been the visionary, she was the one that really held that family together and kept everything, the trains on the tracks in a way. And there’s a scene where she calls him out and holds him to account and says, you did not do this alone. And it’s a scene between a husband and a wife that both is filled with love, but it also just felt so emotionally honest.

And it’s what made the movie, to me, I was like, oh, this isn’t just an aspirational, inspirational story. This is an honest portrayal of the highs and lows and the dark and the light. And it just had real grit, which I think is what this movie has. It doesn’t sugarcoat what it takes to be a family that hangs together. Anyway, that scene to me just blew my mind. You mentioned how great Will’s performance is. Aunjanue Ellis is so brilliant in this movie too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25OHdz_0d2aOTow00

Source: Warner Bros. / King Richard


I was so moved by their stuff together.

CL: Yeah. She was brilliant. We loved her performance in the movie. Now, what other sports family or prominent sports figure would you like to see their story adapted into a film, and if you can be in one, what would it be?

TG : Wow. You know, a friend of mine mentioned doing a story about the early 20th-century football player, Jim Thorpe, who was a Native American. He was a master of so many sports and had a very, very difficult life and dealt with so many different kinds of discrimination and overcame so many obstacles and had sort of a tragic story ultimately, but was really perceived, I think in the early part of the 20th-century, as the greatest athlete who ever lived. And people don’t know who Jim Thorpe was really. And I think that would be an incredible story to tell.

King Richard is now playing in theaters and on HBO Max.

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated' & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and being cared for by his wayward son. Article...
TENNIS
Popculture

Willow Smith Noticed a Change in Dad Will Smith's Parenting After His Role in 'King Richard'

Willow Smith noticed a change in dad Will Smith when he took on the role of Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams, in his new film King Richard. Venus and Serena joined the Oscar-nominated actor during Wednesday's Red Table Talk to discuss the biographical drama about their lives and relationship with their father, and the Hitch star shared that his family immediately related to the story as well.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Paul Cohen
Person
Tony Goldwyn
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Aunjanue Ellis
Person
Liev Schreiber
Collider

Tony Goldwyn on ‘King Richard’ and Being Shocked by the True Story

With director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard opening in theaters and streaming on HBO Max this Friday, I recently got to speak with Tony Goldwyn about playing Coach Paul Cohen in the fantastic sports biopic. As you’ve seen in the trailers, King Richard stars Will Smith, as the titular “King” Richard Williams, the father and coach of two of the biggest names in the tennis world, Serena and Venus Williams, played by Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, respectively. Featuring an incredible performance by Will Smith and a story that you will think is made up but is absolutely true, King Richard is a great reminder that anything is possible, as long as you are willing to put in the work. The film also stars Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene 'Brandy' Williams, Jon Bernthal as Coach Rick Macci, and Dylan McDermott.
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Santa Barbara Film Fest: ‘King Richard’ Stars Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis to Share Performer of the Year Honor

Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, who portray the parents of Venus Williams and Serena Williams in Reinaldo Marcus Green‘s King Richard, will share the outstanding performer of the year award at the 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival in March 2022, the festival announced Thursday. The duo will be on hand for a career retrospective tribute at Santa Barbara’s historic Arlington Theatre. The date is still to be determined. “We’re so excited to be able to salute the incomparable Will Smith and the revelatory Aunjanue Ellis with this award,” SBIFF executive director Roger Durling said in a statement. “The ‘doubles match’ of their intricate relationship onscreen as Richard and Oracene in King Richard is electrifying and a joy to behold.” Past recipients of this award have included Sacha Baron Cohen, Adam Driver, Rami Malek, Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan, Steve Carell, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, James Franco, Colin Firth, Penelope Cruz, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Heath Ledger, Kate Winslet and Charlize Theron. The 37th SBIFF will run from March 2-12, 2022.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football
AceShowbiz

Beyonce's 'Be Alive' From 'King Richard' Soundtrack Is Finally Out

The powerful song, which serves as the soundtrack of Will Smith-starring movie, marks the 28-time Grammy winner's first release as a lead artist since 2020's 'Black Parade'. AceShowbiz - The wait is finally over! A few weeks after Beyonce Knowles teased fans of her new single "Be Alive" in the "King Richard" trailer, the 28-time Grammy winner finally released the song on Friday, November 11.
MUSIC
blackchronicle.com

King Richard Star Tony Goldwyn Has High Praise For Co-Star Aunjanue Ellis

Richard Williams deserves a bulk of the credit when grooming his daughters Venus and Serena into professional tennis superstars. Still, he did get some help along the way. In the film King Richard, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Will Smith as the polarizing and outright determined father figure, we revisit Venus Williams’ rise to fame through her dad’s eyes. It’s no secret Williams got help from his then-wife, Oracene Price (Aunjanue Ellis), whose presence and influence were instrumental in the Williams sister’s success.
TENNIS
WTOP

‘King Richard’ director, star say this is finally Will Smith’s Oscar year

Written by Zach Baylin (“Creed III”), the film aims to show a more human side to Richard. “He’s been portrayed in the media for a long time, but this story is a different side,” Green said. “It’s the family story. … [It’s] an opportunity to see a very nuanced, three-dimensional character, someone who was there for his children, who provided love and time and commitment in a way that you can’t see when you just click a link on the internet.”
MOVIES
The Detroit Free Press

Will Smith is a determined underdog in ‘King Richard’

You know how the story ends – pretty well for everyone concerned – but “King Richard” manages to be compelling to watch anyway. “King Richard” is the story of Richard Williams, father and first coach of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. The movie stars Will Smith with Reinaldo Marcus Green (“Joe Bell,”...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Polygon

Will Smith’s real-life sports drama King Richard is so much more fun than it should be

In Reinaldo Marcus Green’s charming, well-acted inspirational sports film King Richard, Richard Williams (Will Smith) shows Walt Disney’s Cinderella to his tennis-prodigy daughters, Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton). Venus has just finished wiping the floor with a rival en route to winning another junior tennis competition. Williams doesn’t take kindly to what he perceives as Venus bragging about beating a white girl. He shows his daughters Cinderella because the film, in his mind, teaches humbleness and dignity. To Williams, a Black man who grew up in Louisiana, humility and docility is how Black folks survived in the white-dominated South.
TENNIS
State News

From real life to on set: The story of filming 'King Richard'

Today, Serena and Venus Williams are known as the world’s biggest tennis stars, but what the world may not know is what or who started their career. "King Richard" comes out on Nov. 19, and it tells the story of Richard Williams’ (Will Smith) 85-page plan to make his two youngest daughters the best tennis players the world has ever seen.
TENNIS
The Independent

King Richard review: Will Smith is a true movie star – even with bags under his eyes

Dir: Reinaldo Marcus Green. Starring: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal. Cert 12A, 138 minutesIn sporting drama King Richard, Will Smith dons the costume of an ordinary man. Decades of pricey skincare routines and regular facials are hidden beneath dark under-eye circles, the uniform of the poorly rested and emotionally tense. The shoulders are slouching. There’s a stiffness to his gait. All that is cool, or slick, or casual has been rolled up into a little ball and stuffed somewhere out of sight. Smith is playing a man who did not achieve greatness...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘King Richard’ Stars Saniyya Sidney & Demi Singleton on How Will Smith Never Broke Character While Filming

With director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently got to speak with Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney about making the fantastic sports biopic. As you’ve seen in the trailers, King Richard stars Will Smith, as the titular “King” Richard Williams, the father and coach of two of the biggest names in the tennis world, Serena and Venus Williams, played by Singleton and Sidney, respectively. Featuring an incredible performance by Will Smith and a story that you will think is made up but is absolutely true, King Richard is a great reminder that anything is possible, as long as you are willing to put in the work. The film also stars Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene 'Brandy' Williams, Jon Bernthal as Coach Rick Macci, Tony Goldwyn as Coach Paul Cohen, and Dylan McDermott.
CELEBRITIES
solzyatthemovies.com

King Richard: Tennis Film Is An Oscar Contender

King Richard, the biopic about Richard, Venus, and Serena Williams and family, is one of many Oscar contenders to launch in November. The trick to sports films is that you need to have a nice mix of sports and comedy or drama. This film has the right mix as it tells the story of the Williams family. We see what Richard Williams (Will Smith) went through as he worked to make Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton) become the greatest tennis players in the world. For what it’s worth, he told Serena that she would become the greatest tennis player ever. Lo and behold, it came true. Richard’s coaching might be on the overbearing side but you won’t go far to find similar parents. However, it takes a Richard Williams to write a manifesto over seventy pages long.
TENNIS
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

558
Followers
550
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy