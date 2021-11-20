TV Schedules

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Daniel Learns About Lizards/Daniel Wonders About T. Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum I Am Zora Neale Hurston/I Am Charles Dickens. Martha Speaks Martha's Thanksgiving, Part One & Two. 5:30 a.m. Wordgirl Guess Who's Coming to Thanksgiving Dinner/Judging. 6 a.m. Clifford the Big Red Dog Tough...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready for the most wonderful time of the year?
The 2021 CBS holiday special schedule is out, so mark your calendars for beloved TV classics like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman.”
Take a look at the full schedule set to air on KDKA-TV below.
THE CLASSICS
Monday, Nov. 22
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer at 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 26
Frosty The Snowman at 8 a.m.
Frosty Returns at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire at 8 p.m.
Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe at 8:30 p.m.
The Story of Santa Claus at 9 p.m.
CBS ORIGINAL HOLIDAY MOVIES
Sunday, Dec. 12
A Christmas Proposal from 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Christmas Takes Flight from 8-10 p.m.
OTHER SPECIAL PROGRAMMING
Sunday, Dec. 5
The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove from 9:30-10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
The Price Is Right At Night (Christmas Themed) from 8-9 p.m.
The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors from 9-11 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash from 8-11 p.m.
Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
Tom Hanks is mourning the loss of his beloved pal. On Tuesday, the actor appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and opened up about his late "Bosom Buddies" co-star Peter Scolari. The NBC sitcom, which aired from 1980 until 1982, followed the misadventures of two men who disguise themselves as women so they can live in the very affordable, but female-only Susan B. Anthony Hotel. While the series only lasted for two seasons, it led to a real-life lasting friendship between the two stars.
The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series Westside Medical and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco’s Murder One and the television adaptation of Clueless, died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76.
Her family said the cause of death was ALS.
Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to attend graduate school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque’s Full Circle.
Carlson made her TV debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, playing...
Christopher Knight was just 10 years old when he began acting, and he regrets it for ruining his childhood. Knight’s father, Edward Knight, was a Broadway actor and his mother, was an artist. The family had little to no financial security and was very poor, and realized they could raise a bit more money by getting their son into acting at a young age.
He graced our small screens for decades as the host of The Price Is Right, but when Bob Barker wasn’t handing out prizes to contestants on the hit game show, he was spending time with his late wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon. The couple made tons of incredible memories together throughout their 36-year marriage.
There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
Dean Stockwell, “The Boy With Green Hair” who grew up to become one of the most beloved adult character actors of his generation, has died. The four-time “Quantum Leap” Emmy nominee and 1989 Oscar nominee for “Married to the Mob” was 85. The accomplished actor and visual artist with more...
The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news.
Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline:
We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
Art LaFleur, a character actor who often appeared as a cop, coach or tough guy and played Babe Ruth in “The Sandlot,” has died after a battle with Parkinson’s. He was 78.
His wife Shelley confirmed his death on Facebook, writing, “This guy… After a 10 year battle with A-typical Parkinson’s, Art LaFleur, the love of my life passed away.”
LaFleur was also known for “The Santa Clause 2” and “The Santa Clause 3,” in which he played the Tooth Fairy, and as Chuck Gandil, the ghost White Sox first baseman in “Field of Dreams.”
“He was a generous and selfless man which...
It’s not quite Thanksgiving Day yet, but the holiday season is in full swing for Jinger Vuolo and her daughter, Evangeline. The Duggar daughter shared an update with fans, giving them a peek into the family’s festivities. Even though it’s early, the Vuolo family has already begun decorating their Los Angeles, California home. It looks like they are very excited about the holiday season.
If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
Pregnant Isabel Roloff is sharing an update with fans as her due date approaches. Jacob Roloff’s wife is expecting her first baby, a son, in December. Throughout her pregnancy, she’s been open about the many feelings she’s experienced. In return, fans and followers have sent her lots of love and encouragement.
If you grew up in the '70s, you almost certainly remember Lindsay Wagner, the leading lady from the sci-fi television show The Six Million Dollar Man and its popular spin-off, The Bionic Woman. A pop culture icon, action hero, and sex symbol of her time, Wagner's star power was undeniable. She went on to receive an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Dramatic Role for her groundbreaking performance as Jaime Sommers, as well as two Golden Globe nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Today the actress is 72 years old and, after 50 years as a Hollywood actor, her career is still thriving. Read on to see the timeless beauty now!
