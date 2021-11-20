ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vow To Take Care Of Reid Crash Victim

By TMZ Sports
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs say they're going to make sure the 5-year-old who was seriously injured in the Britt...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Kansas City Chiefs Make Big Announcement About Britt Reid Crash Victim

The Kansas City Chiefs are doing something very special for a little girl who was seriously injured in a crash involving former assistant coach Britt Reid. On Friday, the Chiefs and the attorneys for the family of the 5-year-old girl announced that the team will provide Ariel Young with world-class medical care and long-term financial stability" for the "rest of her life," according to CNN.
NFL
CBS News

Family of girl injured in Britt Reid crash finalize agreement with the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs and the family of a 5-year-old injured in a crash involving former assistant coach Britt Reid have reached an agreement on her medical care, both parties announced in a press release Friday. Reid was driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.113 when he struck the SUV Ariel Young and her family were in, leaving the child with potential brain injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariel Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Vow#The Kansas City Chiefs
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Killed Another Woman? Internet Sleuth Thinks Fugitive Is Related To Recent Tampa Homicide

Brian Laundrie reportedly killed another woman months after allegedly killing Gabby Petito. The authorities announced to the public that Laundrie's skeletal remains had been forwarded to an anthropologist in pursuit of determining his cause of death. Some theories continue to rise despite the FBI Denver confirming his death through dental comparison of the remains.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Man Dies Five Days After He Was Mistakenly Declared Dead and Put in Morgue Freezer

An Indian man has been declared dead for the second time in a week. According to the Times of India, 40-year-old electrician Srikesh Kumar was hospitalized last Thursday after he was struck by a motorcycle in Moradabad. Kumar was said to be in critical condition when he was first transferred to a nearby private health facility with internal head injuries. Doctors reportedly determined they could not improve his condition, so they referred him to a government hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Kevin Strickland relies on GoFundMe because Missouri won’t compensate him for 43 years in prison, his supporters say

A GoFundMe has been set up for Kevin Strickland because Missouri won’t compensate him for the decades he wrongly spent behind bars, his supporters claim.Mr Strickland served 43 years in prison for a triple murder he was convicted of in 1979. On Tuesday, a judge threw that conviction out, and Mr Strickland was immediately released.But according to the Midwest Innocence Project, that’s as much as the state of Missouri is willing to do for him. Unlike 36 other states and Washington, DC, Missouri provides no financial compensation to wrongfully convicted people, unless they were exonerated by DNA evidence. And...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Higher Walton deaths: Couple stabbed to death named

A couple who were stabbed to death inside a house have been named. The bodies of Tricia Livesey, 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60, were discovered in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, near Preston at about 13:40 GMT on Saturday. Post-mortem examinations found that they had died as a result of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Ravens Guard Kevin Zeitler To Assist With Funeral, Medical Expenses Of Waukesha Victims

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler announced Tuesday that he along with his wife will assist with the funeral and medical expenses of the victims of the Waukesha parade crash. He made the announcement on Twitter saying in part, “We feel the best way to help the affected families is to assist with funeral and medical expenses by donating to the fund which was set up United Way and Waukesha County Community Foundation.” Zeitler was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin. An SUV plowed into a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, killing five people and injuring more than 40 others. On Tuesday, officials confirmed that a child became the sixth victim to die from their injuries. The suspect, 39-year-old Darnell Brooks, is being held in custody on a $5 million bond. https://t.co/lKDAGmUzLG pic.twitter.com/rCzroEvZBR — Kevin Zeitler (@kzeit70) November 24, 2021
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy