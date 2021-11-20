Vow To Take Care Of Reid Crash Victim

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler announced Tuesday that he along with his wife will assist with the funeral and medical expenses of the victims of the Waukesha parade crash. He made the announcement on Twitter saying in part, “We feel the best way to help the affected families is to assist with funeral and medical expenses by donating to the fund which was set up United Way and Waukesha County Community Foundation.” Zeitler was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin. An SUV plowed into a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, killing five people and injuring more than 40 others. On Tuesday, officials confirmed that a child became the sixth victim to die from their injuries. The suspect, 39-year-old Darnell Brooks, is being held in custody on a $5 million bond. https://t.co/lKDAGmUzLG pic.twitter.com/rCzroEvZBR — Kevin Zeitler (@kzeit70) November 24, 2021

