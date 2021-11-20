ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's troubled marriage to be made into a documentary series

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Depp and Amber Heard’s troubled marriage and divorce are set to become the subject of a new...

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Johnny Vs Amber’: Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Relationship Breakdown To Be Spotlighted In Discovery+ Doc

Discovery+ is to tell the story of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship breakdown from each of their viewpoints in a two-part documentary from All3Media indie Optomen entitled Johnny vs. Amber.  The celebrity court case of the decade will first introduce Depp’s side, how he felt he was married to a Machiavellian liar who would stop at nothing to protect her image, before Heard’s episode explains how the actress married the man of her dreams only to see him turn into a violent drug-fueled monster. The doc will feature interviews with lawyers on both sides along with people close to the pair and extensive archive and audio footage. Nick Hornby and Fran Baker are exec producing for UK Crazy Delicious producer Optomen, with Matt Reid exec-ing for Discovery. Hornby said: “Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, these films give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that went tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely important issue of domestic violence.”
CELEBRITIES
thegamerhq.com

Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean Actor, Calls for Jack Sparrow’s Return

Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean Actor, Calls for Jack Sparrow’s Return. These films are known as the Pirates of the Caribbean. Although the cast may have changed from one film to the next, one thing remained the same: Captain Jack Sparrow. Johnny Depp’s acting skills made the drunk sailor instantly recognisable and entertaining. However, with Amber Heard’s recent legal battle, questions remain about whether Sparrow should be back in future films.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Inside the Magic

Johnny Depp Became a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Animatronic

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is best known for his role as the one-of-a-kind Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The movie series — which began with Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) — was inspired by the Disney Parks ride of the same name. But, thanks to the popularity of the five-film franchise, the ride also eventually drew inspiration from the films.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Johnny Depp Acquires 'Pirates of the Carribean' Island In Order To Do THIS Heartfelt Move

Johnny Depp's past purchase of a "Pirates of the Caribbean" island came to the limelight again as the actor showed his respectful and kind side when he did it. In 2004, Depp ensured he would forever be part of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" by buying one of the islands the franchise featured. The island in question is located in the Bahamas, which everyone called Little Hall's Pond Cay.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Johnny Depp’s Interesting Connection to Black History

Johnny Depp is one of the most successful actors of his generation. As a result, he has earned a lasting place in Hollywood history. What many people don’t realize, however, is that Johnny also has an interesting connection to Black history. Johnny Depp is the 8th great-grandson of Elizabeth Key Grinstead, a woman who was born into slavery during the 1600s. Elizabeth’s mother was an African woman and her father was a white planter from England. Elizabeth would go on to become part of one of the most instrumental court cases involving Black people at the time. Unfortunately, however, her story has largely been forgotten. Keep reading to learn more about Johnny Depp’s interesting connection to Black history.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Documentary
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Tina Lawson Blasts Ahmaud Arbery Defense Attorney As A "Dumb, Evil, Racist Cockroach"

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial has concluded and now people are awaiting the verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery slaying. Ahmaud was out for a run in his Georgia neighborhood with father and son Travis and Gregory McMichael, along with their friend William Bryan in another vehicle, followed the 25-year-old. They confronted him during his jog and later admitted on the stand to shooting Ahmaud without being provoked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Elvis Presley’s Grandchildren: Meet The Rock Legend’s 4 Grandkids, Including Look-Alike Benjamin

Elvis Presley’s legacy continues through his four grandchildren. Learn more about the King of Rock and Roll’s grandkids, including the late Benjamin Keough. Does Elvis Presley need an introduction? Probably not, but here’s a brief one anyway: the late singer and actor was regarded as the official King of Rock and Roll during his reign in the 1950s and ensuing years, releasing celebrated tracks like “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Heartbreak Hotel,” to name a few. He wed Priscilla Presley (née Wagner) in 1967, becoming the poster couple of the 20th century. They split in 1973, but not before welcoming their one and only child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy