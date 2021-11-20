Camila Cabello leaning on 'support system' following split from Shawn Mendes

Camila was born on March 3, 1997 in Havana, Cuba, the inspiration behind what would go onto be a global chart-topper for her. For her first few years, Camila was raised between Havana as well as her father’s native Mexico City being immersed into the Latin culture that would go onto heavily dominate her music. When she was six years old she settled in Miami in the US where during her school years she fully began to concentrate on her signing abilities and the vocal talent that she had.

