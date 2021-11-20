ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jojo Siwa isn't ready to start dating following Kylie Prew split

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJojo Siwa isn’t ready to start dating again following her split from Kylie Prew. The 18-year-old star first...

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares sad personal news ahead of DWTS finals

JoJo Siwa had a lengthy and heartfelt message for fans in the run-up to the final of Dancing with the Stars. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram and revealed why the show has been so bittersweet for her. JoJo shared the news that just months before she started her...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

JoJo Siwa’s next ‘DWTS’ routine will tap into ‘something really personal’

JoJo Siwa is embracing vulnerability in hopes of winning the mirrorball trophy. The “Dancing With the Stars” contestant plans to show fans a more emotional side during the Season 30 “Semi Finals” Monday night, her pro partner, Jenna Johnson, teased. “I feel like our word this week is emotion. I...
Extra

JoJo Siwa Gets Real About the Pressure of Working with Her Mom

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with JoJo Siwa and her mom Jessalyn Siwa about their new Peacock series “Siwas Dance Pop Revolution,” on which they are searching for the “most amazing, adorable, talented girl group.”. JoJo shared, “It was scary because… the girl group that she's making, I'm their choreographer and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Jojo
Cosmopolitan

JoJo Siwa Wears a Dress and Heels for "the First Time in My Life" at the AMAs

JoJo Siwa showed up at the American Music Awards last night, ditching her signature sparkly hair bow and wearing a dress and heels for the first time ever. “I’m in a dress and heels for the first time in my life!” JoJo told Us Weekly. “When I knew I was coming to the AMAs, I was like, 'uh oh, what am I going to wear?' I had this transition while being on Dancing With the Stars, where I’ve gone from dressing like I normally dress to kind of looking more adult. And I was like, I want to branch out of my comfort zone. Today, we went for a dress.”
THEATER & DANCE
Vulture

AMAs: Cardi B Invites JoJo Siwa Over for Christmas

If you want someone to say yes to something, ask in front of a giant crowd. Is it somewhat coercive? Yes. Does it get results? Again, yes. Cardi B leveraged her American Music Awards hosting gig to try and wrangle some JoJo Siwa time for her daughter. While on stage, Cardi said that Offset could not book Siwa for Kulture’s birthday. “She’s booked n’ busy,” she said. “So, JoJo, can you please some see my daughter at Christmas. I know you cost a lot of money. Y’all rappers ain’t got nothing on JoJo Siwa.” Cardi B knows how to make the most of a celebrity moment. Who could forget the time she met Edward Cullen hisself, Robert Pattinson? Or the Twitter avi swapping with Penn Badgley?
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jenna Johnson Spills JoJo Siwa's Next 'DWTS' Performance Explores 'Emotion', Following Pop Star's Split From Girlfriend

Dancing With the Stars professional Jenna Johnson teases JoJo Siwa's next performance will be a dance that explores a new side of the pop star. Though the pair are currently contestants in the DWTS season 30 semifinals, they really need to bring the moves to keep their place as frontrunners in the dance show, and according to Page Six, Johnson believes the way to do that will be through "tapping into something really personal" for The J Team actress.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ready To Start#Paris#Lgbtq Community
Cosmopolitan

JoJo Siwa debuts makeover on AMAs red carpet

While you were sleeping, a handful of your favourite celebrities flocked to the 2021 American Music Awards (AKA, the AMAs) red carpet overnight, serving some serious fashion in the process. And one of the most noteworthy looks from the night came from JoJo Siwa, with the star debuting a dramatic makeover for the occasion.
studybreaks.com

JoJo Siwa Is Breaking Barriers on This Season of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

As part of the competition show’s first same-sex dance pair after over 15 years on television, the former ‘Dance Moms’ star hopes she’s part of a gateway for acceptance among her young audience. “Dancing With The Stars” premiered its 30th season on Sept. 20, but one of the partnerships looked...
Billboard

JoJo Siwa Is Flawless In ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Grand Final: Watch

JoJo Siwa might as well go by the name of “twinkle-toes,” following her do-it-all efforts throughout this season of Dancing With The Stars. On a night when the mirrorball trophy was decided, the teen celebrity was back to her glittering best Monday with two perfect performances, including a tango/cha cha fusion, which she nailed with her dance partner Jenna Johnson to Icona Pop’s “I Love It”.
menastar.com

JoJo Siwa hails Demi Lovato as 'sweet, nicest, kindest' person

JoJo Siwa has described Demi Lovato as the "one of the sweetest, nicest, kindest, and most supportive people ever". The 18-year-old star - who made it to the 'Dancing With The Stars' final on Monday (15.11.21) alongside her pro partner Jenna Johnson after this year's semi-final - was overwhelmed to see her hero posting a message of support on social media to encourage viewers to vote.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Here's the One Thing JoJo Siwa Is Looking for in an Ideal Partner

Watch: JoJo Siwa Reveals Her Ideal Partner at 2021 AMAs. JoJo Siwa is opening up about everything she wants in a partner, and it turns out her requirements are pretty simple. E! News caught up with the Dancing With the Stars contestant on Nov. 21 as she attended the 2021 American Music Awards—her first major event since her split from Kylie Prew, her girlfriend of nine months—and as part of the exclusive conversation, JoJo revealed the best thing a potential partner can be is kind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy