YOUNGSTOWN — Ursuline tailback DeMarcus McElroy knew before the start of the season that he’d have to make some changes in order to get to where he wanted to be. After running for 726 yards and 11 touchdowns on 123 carries last season, McElroy spent the offseason working — he hit the weight room and put on 10-15 pounds of muscle, while doing the football equivalent of “hitting the books,” watching film and studying the game.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO