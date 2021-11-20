Will you be present with the Lord?

"'Tooth and Nail' is a song about trying to get it together and failing, of making mistakes and leaning into them, of supporting each other through these times. It is based loosely on events that befell people in my life as they navigated the dips in the road and looked for a hand. We all take turns screwing up, so loving someone despite their faults, or alongside them, is critical in our ability to exchange compassion in this life. Our idea for the video was very in line with this sentiment. We can all relate to a bad day or a series of events that could angle for a disastrous conclusion, but especially after a year of introspection and lack of community, what if we just need to see friends, sing some songs at a karaoke dive bar and feel a little different and outside of our own head and troubles for a bit? Rock n roll has always offered escapism."

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO