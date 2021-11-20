How to Properly Execute an Airdrop in Crypto - Nick Johnson

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Cryptocurrency has recently been experiencing success in the mainstream market. It seems like everyone you talk to nowadays has some investments in the crypto world. Since Bitcoin’s inception in 2009, investors have begun converting their standard currencies (also called fiat currency) into crypto and experiencing benefits through its decentralization. While the benefits of crypto are enticing, one of the significant drawbacks that crypto users notice is the lack of ways to spend it without first converting to fiat currency. Business savvy companies have started implementing cryptocurrency gateways, which allow consumers to pay for products directly with crypto. If you currently own a small business run through WordPress, you can already accept crypto on WooCommerce.
