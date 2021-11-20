ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Properly Execute an Airdrop in Crypto - Nick Johnson

cryptonews.com
 6 days ago

In this episode of Stakeborg DAO Talks, Vlad Mercori, co-founder at StakeBorg...

cryptonews.com

cryptonews.com

GameFi Metaverse CryptoBattles To Access Binance Smart Chain Node via GetBlock’s

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. As per a fresh announcement issued by two teams, GetBlock and CryptoBattles have inked a strategic partnership. In close cooperation with GetBlock, CryptoBattles will be able to on-board BSC accounts. Binance Smart Chain (BSC) becomes the...
CRYPTO
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin’s Rollercoaster, Inflation Worries, and Airdrops: The Weekly Crypto Recap

This week bitcoin’s price went through a considerable rollercoaster, tapping an all-time high at $69K and retracing subsequently. We also saw a couple of notable airdrop events taking place. The cryptocurrency market had a tumultuous week where many projects went up considerably and then stalled and declined. Starting with Bitcoin,...
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Aussie Programmer Creates 'Educational' Pirate Bay For JPEG Versions of NFTs

Amid a rapidly rising interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) across the world, Australian software developer Geoffrey Huntley has uploaded nearly 18 terabytes of digital artwork copies to a server, creating a new torrent site where anyone can download them - as a 'lesson' on NFTs. The site, named The NFT...
SOFTWARE
Augusta Free Press

How to accept crypto on WooCommerce

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Cryptocurrency has recently been experiencing success in the mainstream market. It seems like everyone you talk to nowadays has some investments in the crypto world. Since Bitcoin’s inception in 2009, investors have begun converting their standard currencies (also called fiat currency) into crypto and experiencing benefits through its decentralization. While the benefits of crypto are enticing, one of the significant drawbacks that crypto users notice is the lack of ways to spend it without first converting to fiat currency. Business savvy companies have started implementing cryptocurrency gateways, which allow consumers to pay for products directly with crypto. If you currently own a small business run through WordPress, you can already accept crypto on WooCommerce.
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

What is Two-Factor Authentication?

In this video, Bitcoin educator and author of Mastering Bitcoin, Mastering Ethereum and Mastering The Lightning Network, Andreas M. Antonopoulos, explains the importance of two-factor authentication and why you should use it wherever it is possible to use it. The video premiered on November 23, 2021.
COMPUTERS
cryptonews.com

Adam Gibson on Verifiability and Advanced Cryptography

In this clip, Adam Gibson, developer of JoinMarket, discusses the importance of transparency and verifiability in the Bitcoin blockchain and why he distrusts advanced cryptography to obscure transactions on-chain. The interview originally premiered on September 14, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Next Wave of Online Gambling: Why DeFiScale Invested in Crypto-based Online Casino

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. It’s not just a passing fancy— looking at the recent investment made by DeFiScale, the future is in online crypto-based gambling. That’s why let’s take a look at how ShadowBit works, what makes it different from other projects, and why it was added to the ever-growing portfolio of DeFiScale. Moreover, there’s a special bonus for all the DeFiScale users, so stick to the end to find out how you can benefit from it!
GAMBLING
cryptonews.com

Taproot vs. Security Threats - Jimmy Song

In this video, Bitcoin educator and author of Bitcoin Tech Talk, Jimmy Song, discusses Bitcoin's Taproot upgrade and security tradeoffs. The episode premiered on November 22, 2021.
MUSIC
cryptonews.com

Why Tim Draper Is Betting Big on Crypto

Draper Associates founder Tim Draper says Bitcoin represents "trust and freedom" in the fiat currency world and is a great hedge against inflation. Draper also says he sees cryptocurrencies slowly taking over every industry. He speaks with Bloomberg's Amanda Lang and Taylor Riggs on "Bloomberg Markets." The segment aired on...
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Statechains and Mercury Wallet: A New Privacy Technique?

In this video, Stephan Livera, Bitcoin educator, interviews Nicholas Gregory, creator of Mercury Wallet. They discuss statechains, what they mean for bitcoin scaling and/or privacy, as well as practical implications of using Mercury Wallet. The episode originally premiered on November 12, 2021.
BITCOIN
cryptonews.com

Raoul Pal's Macro-Crypto Perspective

Raoul Pal, CEO, and co-founder of Real Vision, sits down with Ash Bennington, senior editor for Real Vision, to discuss how his thesis has evolved since he began his Adventures in Crypto. Recorded on October 28, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

i-Ternity: Pass Crypto On To Your Loved Ones

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. What if the unthinkable happens and you suddenly disappear? Imagine all of your crypto stored in your hardware wallets. Securing your funds to your loved ones seems like an impossibly difficult task. With how private blockchain technology is, it seems that your assets will never have a chance to reach those you care about.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptonews.com

Decentralising Bitcoin Mining with Whit Gibbs

In this video interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did podcast, talks to the Founder and CEO of Compass Mining, Whit Gibbs. They discuss their rapid success, the associated growing pains, and the technical details of connecting retail mining with physical hardware and power markets. The episode premiered...
RETAIL
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin in Sports Gaming

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. The online gambling market intends to grow and adapt, but one of the most notable changes has been in the banking system. Credit / debit card transfers were once the most popular deposit options, and this is generally not the norm. Cryptocurrency is currently the form of investment of choice at most betting sites in the market and offers significant advantages to the bettor. While there are many forms of cryptocurrency that can be used, bitcoin is perhaps the most widely used, supported by so many Bitcoin casino platforms.
GAMBLING
cryptonews.com

The Significance Bitcoin Volcano Bond - Simon Dixon

In this video, Simon Dixon, founder of Bnktothefuture.com, breaks down the importance of the Bitcoin volcano bond and how it might impact the future of Bitcoin game theory. The episode was live-streamed on November 22, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Crypto Payments and the DeFi Mullet

Cuy Sheffield from Visa and Diogo Mónica from Anchorage explain the DeFi mullet from the Fintech side of things. They are interviewed by Bankless podcast hosts Ryan Adams and David Hoffman. The episode premiered on November 22, 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptonews.com

ADALend on Cardano is the Future of DeFi

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. As part of the Cardano ecosystem, ADALend builds a scalable and decentralized lending protocol, which the Cardano community will regulate. A new generation of flexible financial services for digital asset markets will be powered by...
MARKETS

