NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Mask mandates will be allowed in the State of Texas. The Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas issued the ruling during the late night on November 22. The decision is the latest chapter in the fight between Governor Greg Abbott and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins over how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic. Jenkins had argued he had the right to issue a local mask mandate if it means protecting public health and that he had the power to do so under the Texas Disaster Act. Abbott had asserted that he had the authority to issue a statewide order...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO