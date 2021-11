Senator Leahy just announced that he will not be seeking another term as Senator for Vermont. He went to the Vermont Statehouse to deliver his speech this morning. He recapped his career highlights and things he was especially proud of over the years. Helping Vermonters, especially for women and children, agriculture, protecting the Constitution, the Violence Against Women Act, protections for LGBTQ and Native Americans, civil liberties, judicial nominations, Small State Minimums, and federal funds for Vermont. He mentioned his wife Marcelle often.

VERMONT STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO