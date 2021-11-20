ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Giants' Jay Jackson: Cast off 40-man

Jackson was designated for assignment Friday. He...

The Atlanta Braves Make a Trade for a Relief Pitcher Jay Jackson

The Atlanta Braves made a trade today to acquire Jay Jackson from the San Francisco Giants. The Atlanta Braves acquired thirty-four-year-old reliever Jay Jackson from the San Francisco Giants for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Jay Jackson debuted in 2015 for the San Diego Padres, appearing...
Braves News: Residual effects of a lockout, Jay Jackson acquired from Giants and more

Braves News The Braves acquired reliever Jay Jackson from the San Francisco Giants Monday in exchange for cash considerations. The team designated right-hander Yoan Lopez for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. William Woods made MLB Pipeline's list of sleeper prospects that were added to 40-man rosters ahead of the Rule 5 deadline last Friday.
