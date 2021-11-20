Giants' Jay Jackson: Cast off 40-man

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will not be facing Adrian Peterson on Sunday afternoon. The veteran running back was waived by the Titans on Tuesday, ending his brief tenure with the team. Titans waive RB Adrian Peterson and sign WR Golden Tate + additional roster moves 13 Roster Moves 📰 » https://t.co/MNgusJHneN — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 23, 2021 Peterson, 36, had signed with the Titans following Derrick Henry’s injury. The future Hall of Famer rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in three games for Tennessee. He ran for 40 yards on nine carries in Tennessee’s loss to Houston on Sunday. The Titans now have D’Onta Foreman, Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard on the running back depth chart. Of that group, Foreman has the most rushing yards this season with 84 on 23 carries. McNichols has 69 rushing yards on 17 carries, and Hilliard has 35 yards on seven carries.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO