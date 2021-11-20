ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mets' Dedniel Nunez: Returned to Mets

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Nunez (elbow) was returned to the Mets on Friday....

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers trade ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder (UPDATE)

A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

3 potential trade targets for the Mets

The New York Mets have several positions to address during the offseason if they want to have a shot at taking first place in the NL East division in 2022. While the next step would be appointing a manager, they are still monitoring the market to look for roster upgrades.
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: The Mets gain and lose Angels

The Mets and Billy Eppler are working on completing a four-year deal to make him the next general manager of the team. After offering Noah Syndergaard the qualifying offer the Mets never contacted him again which allowed other teams to come in with better offers. Syndergaard said goodbye to New...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Heyman: Mets Showing Interest in Starling Marte

The Mets could be looking to add much needed speed to the team this winter. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Mets are one of many teams interested in outfielder Starling Marte. After joining the Miami Marlins during the 2020 shortened season, Marte put together an incredible season...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Return of Robinson Cano adds to uncertainty for Mets

Robinson Cano has now served the 162-game suspension he received a year ago after testing positive for Stanozolol, the second time he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug in his career. That means he’s back on the Mets’ depth chart with two years remaining on his contract, making $24M in each of 2022 and 2023.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

2021 Mets Report Card: Aaron Loup, LHP

Primary Stats: 65 G, 56 2/3 IP, 6-0 W/L record, 0.95 ERA, 0.935 WHIP, 57 K, 3.56 SO/BB. Advanced Stats: 2.8 bWAR, 1.6 fWAR, 422 ERA+, 2.45 FIP, 1.8 WPA (Baseball Reference), 1.50 WPA (FanGraphs) 2021 salary: $3 million. Grade: A+. 2021 Review. Signed to a one-year deal after the...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Fan Shot: Mets Must Thread the Needle This Winter

Our farm system isn’t where we want it to be. You sign enough 30-somethings you are going to see the injuries and the decline, all the data indicates that.” – Cohen to Howie Rose, December 23, 2021. There is an overriding question that must be addressed before the Met moves...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets owner Steven Cohen rips Steven Matz’s ‘unprofessional’ agent after Cardinals deal

New York Mets’ owner Steven Cohen is not happy. He and the rest of the Mets organization were under the impression that they would be able to make a final offer to starting pitcher Steven Matz before he signed an official deal. Yet this didn’t fall through, and Matz eventually went on to sign a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals without giving New York a chance. Here’s what Cohen had to say on the situation:
MLB
nysportsday.com

Hot stove: Mets, Yankees, Lockout Looming

Here we go as the owners and players race to beat the deadline of an expiring collective bargaining agreement. This November, the hot stove is quite different because the positioning of free agents and any potential trades will be impacted by an impending lockdown imposed by management. So Monday was...
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Farewell Noah

In a surprising turn of events, Noah Syndergaard agreed to a one-year contract with the Angels, worth $21 million. Dave Lennon reported the Mets never had a chance to make a counter-offer to Syndergaard. Anthony DiComo looks at how Syndergaard’s departure impacts the Mets. With the news of Syndergaard leaving...
BASEBALL
metsmerizedonline.com

2021 Mets Report Card: Joey Lucchesi, P

Primary Stats: 11 G (8 starts), 38.1 IP, 4.46 ERA, 1.174 WHIP, 1-4, 41 SO, 11 BB. Advanced Stats: 90 ERA+, 26.1 KK%, 7.0 BB%, 3.60 xERA, 3.40 FIP, 4.03 xFIP, 0.7 fWAR, 0.2 bWAR. 2021 Salary: $607,100. Grade: B- 2021 Review. The New York Mets officially acquired Joey Lucchesi,...
MLB
theScore

Report: Mets interested in reunion with Matz

The New York Mets are eyeing a former member in free agency. New York is interested in signing left-hander Steven Matz, whom it traded to the Toronto Blue Jays last winter, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Matz, a Long Island native, spent his first six seasons in Flushing, helping...
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets have interest in Steven Matz

The Mets have interest in bringing back left-handed starting pitcher Steven Matz, according to Jon Heyman. Matz spent the 2021 season with the Blue Jays after the Mets traded him there back in late January this year. Before the trade, Matz had spent his entire professional career in the Mets’...
MLB
WILX-TV

Mets Name General Manager

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Mets have finally found a general manager. They completed a drawn-out search by hiring Billy Eppler. Eppler was fired as GM of the Los Angeles Angels a little more than a year ago after five unsuccessful seasons. But he landed the same position with the Mets following a recruiting process that became the butt of jokes while dragging on for more than six weeks. Eppler gets a four-year contract to become the 16th general manager in Mets history and their fifth head of baseball operations in 13 tumultuous months. He will be introduced by the team today via Zoom.
MLB

