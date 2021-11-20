Mets' Dedniel Nunez: Returned to Mets

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
More problems for Robinson Cano. The New York Mets announced Wednesday “Canó was removed from the Estrellas Orientales roster with lower back discomfort. He has been prescribed physical therapy and is considered week to week.”. ESPN’s Hector Gomez was the first to report on Cano’s plans to play in the...
A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
The New York Mets have several positions to address during the offseason if they want to have a shot at taking first place in the NL East division in 2022. While the next step would be appointing a manager, they are still monitoring the market to look for roster upgrades.
The Mets and Billy Eppler are working on completing a four-year deal to make him the next general manager of the team. After offering Noah Syndergaard the qualifying offer the Mets never contacted him again which allowed other teams to come in with better offers. Syndergaard said goodbye to New...
The Boston Red Sox could be getting ready to swap out one former New York reliever for another. Former Yankees right-hander Adam Ottavino is a free agent after spending the 2021 season in Boston following his trade from the Bronx to Beantown. WEEI in Boston reports one of the arms...
The Mets could be looking to add much needed speed to the team this winter. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Mets are one of many teams interested in outfielder Starling Marte. After joining the Miami Marlins during the 2020 shortened season, Marte put together an incredible season...
Robinson Cano has now served the 162-game suspension he received a year ago after testing positive for Stanozolol, the second time he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug in his career. That means he’s back on the Mets’ depth chart with two years remaining on his contract, making $24M in each of 2022 and 2023.
Who will the New York Mets add to their lineup in time for the 2022 season? While there are plenty of options in free agency, there’s also a player already under contract who will return to the team next season hoping to make a positive impact: Robinson Cano. Newsday New...
Our farm system isn’t where we want it to be. You sign enough 30-somethings you are going to see the injuries and the decline, all the data indicates that.” – Cohen to Howie Rose, December 23, 2021. There is an overriding question that must be addressed before the Met moves...
New York Mets’ owner Steven Cohen is not happy. He and the rest of the Mets organization were under the impression that they would be able to make a final offer to starting pitcher Steven Matz before he signed an official deal. Yet this didn’t fall through, and Matz eventually went on to sign a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals without giving New York a chance. Here’s what Cohen had to say on the situation:
Here we go as the owners and players race to beat the deadline of an expiring collective bargaining agreement. This November, the hot stove is quite different because the positioning of free agents and any potential trades will be impacted by an impending lockdown imposed by management. So Monday was...
In a surprising turn of events, Noah Syndergaard agreed to a one-year contract with the Angels, worth $21 million. Dave Lennon reported the Mets never had a chance to make a counter-offer to Syndergaard. Anthony DiComo looks at how Syndergaard’s departure impacts the Mets. With the news of Syndergaard leaving...
The New York Mets are eyeing a former member in free agency. New York is interested in signing left-hander Steven Matz, whom it traded to the Toronto Blue Jays last winter, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Matz, a Long Island native, spent his first six seasons in Flushing, helping...
The Mets have interest in bringing back left-handed starting pitcher Steven Matz, according to Jon Heyman. Matz spent the 2021 season with the Blue Jays after the Mets traded him there back in late January this year. Before the trade, Matz had spent his entire professional career in the Mets’...
So much for home sweet home. ESPN reports former New York Mets left-hander Steven Matz agreed a a four-year, $44 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. But for a while, it looked like Matz, who attended Ward Melville High School on Long Island, was seriously considering a return to Queens.
NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Mets have finally found a general manager. They completed a drawn-out search by hiring Billy Eppler. Eppler was fired as GM of the Los Angeles Angels a little more than a year ago after five unsuccessful seasons. But he landed the same position with the Mets following a recruiting process that became the butt of jokes while dragging on for more than six weeks. Eppler gets a four-year contract to become the 16th general manager in Mets history and their fifth head of baseball operations in 13 tumultuous months. He will be introduced by the team today via Zoom.
Comments / 0