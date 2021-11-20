Mets' Dedniel Nunez: Returned to Mets

New York Mets’ owner Steven Cohen is not happy. He and the rest of the Mets organization were under the impression that they would be able to make a final offer to starting pitcher Steven Matz before he signed an official deal. Yet this didn’t fall through, and Matz eventually went on to sign a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals without giving New York a chance. Here’s what Cohen had to say on the situation:

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO