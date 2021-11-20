ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Nelson, Lennon to seek re-election; filing period opens Dec. 6

By From staff reports
Daily Advance
 6 days ago

Two incumbent county commissioners say they plan to file for re-election to new terms when the filing period for the March primary opens Dec. 6. Both Wallace Nelson, the Republican board chairman, and Alan Lennon, the first registered Libertarian ever elected to county office in Perquimans, say they’ll run for new...

www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin Favorite

Scott Poston files for re-election on Simpson Fiscal Court

Scott Poston has filed for re-election as North District Magistrate on Simpson Fiscal Court. Poston filed on Nov. 4 for the Republican nomination in the May 2022 Primary to represent the district that consists of the North Simpson, West Door and Adsit Shop voting precincts. Poston is serving his first...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
The Amarillo Pioneer

Randall Republican Chair Seeking Re-Election

Dr. Tim Revell, the incumbent chairman of the Randall County Republican Party, has filed to seek another term in office, according to party filings listed by the Texas Secretary of State. Revell has filed to seek re-election to a second full term in office after being selected by the party...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Potter Judge Nancy Tanner Seeking Re-Election

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner is seeking a third term in office. According to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, Tanner has filed her application to seek a third term as Potter County’s top elected official. Tanner was first elected to the position in 2014, replacing then-Judge Arthur Ware from a five-candidate field that also included Bill Bandy, Bill Sumerford, Jeff Poindexter, and former Mayor Debra McCartt.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lennon
Person
Anne White
Person
Roy Cooper
Daily Journal

Filing for April elections begins Dec. 7

While almost everyone is getting into the spirit of the upcoming holidays, few people might be giving much thought about voting in the April elections next year. This year, there’s been a change in filing for positions in next April’s election. The time for filing has shortened by a number of days due to changes decreed by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
ELECTIONS
Standard Democrat

R-1 Board filing to open Dec. 7

NEW MADRID, Mo. - Filing opens Dec. 7 for two spots on the New Madrid County R-1 Board of Education. The terms of Ryan Eddy, who currently serves as the Board’s president, and Jenny Cope will expire in 2022. Recently the filing dates for school boards across Missouri changed. Filing...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
Cleveland Daily Banner

Crump seeks re-election as 10th Judicial DA

District Attorney Steve Crump has announced his re-election bid for the district attorney seat in the 10th Judicial District. The primary election will be held on May 3, 2022. During his tenure, …
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Republican#Libertarian#Perquimans#Democrat
excelsiorspringsstandard.com

City, school election filings open, finish in December

Body RICHMOND – The Secretary of State’s Office has reminded candidates of a change in election filing dates. The change affects when candidates can start filing and when filing ends for the April general municipal elections, including in Excelsior Springs. Ray County Clerk Glenda Powell said she is not a...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
The Herald-Banner

Stovall seeking re-election as Hunt County Judge

Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall is announcing that he will be seeking another term to serve as Hunt County Judge. Stovall said his 40 years experience in owning, developing, and growing his own businesses has given him valuable skills. These skills have served him well in performing his duties and responsibilities representing taxpayers as Hunt County continues to grow.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
fayettecountyrecord.com

Filing Period for 2022 Primary Opens

The filing period for the 2022 Texas primary elections opened on Nov. 13, allowing candidates to file with their respective party chairs for spots on the March 1, 2022, primary ballot. For primary elections, candidates must file their applications with their state party chairs. If a district is solely contained within a single county, a candidate would file with the county chair. The filing…
ELECTIONS
lexingtonleader.com

Cyrier to Not Seek Re-Election

State Representative John Cyrier“After nearly 15 consecutive years of public service to my county, region, and state, I have decided to not seek re-election to the Texas House. Serving the communities...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
bocojo.com

Shortened Filing Period for April General Municipal Election

The general municipal election scheduled for April 5, 2022, will feature contests for several important offices in Southern Boone County. In addition to positions on the SoBoCo School District Board of Education, three Ashland alderman contests will be decided upon by voters as well. The city of Ashland will also be choosing a new mayor, after current mayor Richard Sullivan announced this week that he will not seek re-election. Mayor Sullivan released the following statement explaining his decision: “It’s been an honor to serve our growing city for the past three and a half years. Two years as Ward Two Alderman and currently as Mayor. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed providing leadership working with the board of aldermen, city staff, developers, and residents as Ashland continues to thrive as one of the fastest growing communities in our state. I’m grateful for every person who has and continues to support my role as a public servant. Life is full of challenges and we never know what tomorrow may bring. In recent months, I’ve been juggling and navigating the unexpected decline in my aging parent’s health. My father particularly will need and rightly deserves more of my time and attention as he struggles with the ongoing cognitive issues he’s facing. Those family and friends closest to me know how hard this decision has been, but I will not seek a second term as mayor. I will, however, continue to support and invest in this community as much as possible even after my term is over in April 2022. Our community is full of competent and capable individuals. I will continue to encourage others to step up, get involved, and serve. I believe the best is yet to come as we collectively work together to keep the community we love and choose to call home always growing forward.” House Bill 271, signed into law by Missouri Governor Mike Parson last June, limited local officials’ authority to issue public health orders and outlawed vaccine passports. The measure also shortened the filing period for the coming election by two weeks. Candidates will now have from Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 8:00am through Tuesday December 28, 2021, at 5:00pm to file for office.
ASHLAND, MO
WTAP

Wood County Clerk not seeking re-election

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes has told WTAP News he will not be seeking re-election when his current term expires at the end of 2022. Rhodes first became county clerk in 2013, when longtime clerk Jamie Six stepped down. He was elected to fill Six’s unexpired term in 2014, and to fill a full six-year term in 2018. Previously, he had served as deputy clerk under Six.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
thesalemnewsonline.com

ALDERMEN: Mayor and alderman not seeking re-election

Mayor Kim Steelman stated during the regular City of Salem Board of Aldermen meeting Nov. 9 in the council chambers that she is not seeking re-election. “I will not be seeking re-election in April,” said Steelman. “That’s been a very tough decision that I’ve gone back and forth on a million times. The original plan for coming into this position was that this is going to be my last term. I’ve been in office (serving as alderwoman) since my second oldest out of four has been a baby—he literally can’t remember a time where I wasn’t gone all the time for meetings and my kiddos are begging me to be home more,” she said. “But I wanted to make it very clear that in no way is this a reflection of any kind of frustration or anything of the sort with the city—in fact it’s quite the opposite. I feel very confident with the direction that we’re going and that we are truly back on our feet and have a ton of momentum and I have all the confidence in the world with the staff that we have,” she said. “I wanted to make that announcement tonight. I know that there are so many amazing people in this community that care so much about this community and maybe wouldn’t have ran if they thought that I was running. So, I wanted to make that very clear and make that public statement. Nothing would make me happier than to see a ballot full of competent, excited people who love this community as much as I do. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to serve for as long as I have and it’s very hard—very, very hard to make this decision, but that’s kind of why I’m making it a public announcement so that I can’t continue to go back and forth on it.”
SALEM, MO
highlandernews.com

Cunningham seeks re-election

Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham submitted paperwork to seek election for his second term as Llano County Judge. Cunningham is seeking re-election based upon his strong desire to continue serving the people of Llano County during trying times and building on the County’s past successes as the main drivers behind his decision to seek another term. “My first three years in office have been…
LLANO COUNTY, TX
hometownsource.com

Torres Ray will not seek re-election

Sen. Patricia Torres Ray (DFL-Minneapolis) announced Tuesday that she will not be seeking reelection in 2022. Torres Ray, who represents Senate District 63, including areas of south Minneapolis and four wards in Richfield, was first elected to the Senate in 2006. She was the first Latina to serve in the Minnesota Senate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTVQ

Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather will not seek re-election

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather will not seek re-election, according to his office. Arlene Wilson, executive assistant for Mayor Prather, confirmed Prather would not run for re-election and wanted to let the public know early. Prather has served as mayor of Georgetown for 15 years. His term...
GEORGETOWN, KY
scttx.com

Hughes Seeks Re-Election as JP1

November 15, 2021 - I am Donna Hughes, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Shelby County, and would like to announce that I am seeking re-election. I have worked in the JP office since March 2018 as Justice Court Clerk, and was sworn in as Justice of the Peace in January 2020 to complete the unexpired term of Judge Melissa Crouch. I seek the nomination of the Republican Party in the March 2022 primary election.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Donnelly announces he will file for re-election

Longtime Midland County Commissioner for Precinct 2 Robin Donnelly has announced he will be running for re-election in 2022. Donnelly, whose first term began in 2007, said in a statement that transportation will remain one of the major issues he focuses on. He is a board member of the Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance and member of the Policy Board of the Permian Basin Planning Organization.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy