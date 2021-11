West Virginia and Texas /checks notes ... twice/ have a lot in common. They bring the same record, similar circumstances and identical stakes into Saturday's noon ESPN2 game at Mountaineer Field. Fans are antsy. Rosters are depleted. One team will give fans a little bit of hope. The other team will be out of the running for a bowl game. How will one side attack the other? What can the Mountaineers expect from the Texas offense and defense? Is a change on offense going to pay off for WVU's offense? Can Jordan Lesley summon a change on defense to overcome injuries? Who or what are we talking about after the game? All that and more is on the way when you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

