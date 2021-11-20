Let God Be True

Jason is a twenty-three year old professional occupational therapist who utilizes a wheelchair due to paraplegia. He leads a “perfectly normal” life. When he parks his car, he utilizes a handicapped parking space that has an additional outlined area because he has to open his door wide to access his wheelchair from his back seat. Once in his chair, he uses the curb cut, outlined in yellow, to get into his office, except last Monday when a car was parked at the sidewalk blocking the curb cut. With a light drizzle outside, Jason was soon getting wet as he waited impatiently for the owner to come back to his car so he could give him a tongue-lashing. Finally coming outside with his newly prepared smoothie, a youngish man apologetically rushed into the driver’s seat and moved his car after an educational lecture from Jason, who finally had the ability to access his office.

