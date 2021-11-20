ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let God Be True

By HENRY M. MORRIS, PH.D.
icr.org
 6 days ago

For what if some did not believe? shall their unbelief make the faith of God without effect? God forbid: yea, let God be true, but every man a liar; as it is written. That thou mightest be justified in thy sayings, and mightest overcome when thou art judged. (Romans...

www.icr.org

Shelbyville News

Give thanks to God

As we approach another Thanksgiving, it seems appropriate to talk about the holiday in the context of our faith. Where once Thanksgiving was observed as a religious holiday complete with church services, today it has become almost completely secular, focusing entirely on food, family and football. The first thanksgiving in...
RELIGION
thepampanews.com

God Is …

So you open your favorite media site and see the morning fill in the blank: GOD IS _____. Then you open your email and the first one is the same fill in the blank: GOD IS _____. You then open your morning devotional and guess what? Same fill in the...
PAMPA, TX
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

NELSON PRICE: The War On God

“Religion must die in order for mankind to live,” said left wing commentator, Bill Maher, in the documentary “Religulous,” the most watched documentary feature of the year. David Horowitz has written an expose of the war on religion entitled “The Dark Agenda.” It is a well documented work. Horowitz, a...
RELIGION
johnstonsunrise.net

There but for the grace of God, go I

Jason is a twenty-three year old professional occupational therapist who utilizes a wheelchair due to paraplegia. He leads a “perfectly normal” life. When he parks his car, he utilizes a handicapped parking space that has an additional outlined area because he has to open his door wide to access his wheelchair from his back seat. Once in his chair, he uses the curb cut, outlined in yellow, to get into his office, except last Monday when a car was parked at the sidewalk blocking the curb cut. With a light drizzle outside, Jason was soon getting wet as he waited impatiently for the owner to come back to his car so he could give him a tongue-lashing. Finally coming outside with his newly prepared smoothie, a youngish man apologetically rushed into the driver’s seat and moved his car after an educational lecture from Jason, who finally had the ability to access his office.
RELIGION
traileraddict.com

The Hand of God

starring Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Marlon Joubert and Luisa Ranieri. From Academy Award-winning writer and director Paolo Sorrentino, comes the story of a boy, Fabietto Schisa, in the tumultuous Naples of the 1980s. THE HAND OF GOD is a story full of unexpected joys, such as the arrival of football legend Diego Maradona, and an equally unexpected tragedy. Fate plays its part, joy and tragedy intertwine, and Fabietto's future is set in motion. Sorrentino returns to his hometown to tell his most personal story, a tale of fate and family, sports and cinema, love and loss.
RELIGION
archercountynews.com

God Will Take Care of You

During my first pastorate, a group from the church I pastored would go to a local nursing home on the first Monday of every month and sing gospel songs with the residents. There were specific songs that they always chose for us to sing and one of those songs was “God Will Take Care of You.” I’m sure the song was chosen for the reassuring message that it brought to them in the final years of their…
RELIGION
highplainsobserver.com

God Why Is This Happening To Me?

“We don’t know everything, and our prophecies are not complete . . . Now all we can see of God is like a cloudy picture in a mirror. Later we will see him face to face. We don’t know everything, but then we will, just as God completely understands us."
RELIGION
guideposts.org

God’s Perfect Love

Jesus replied: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.”—Matthew 22:37 (NIV) Loving God is a process that begins by consistently spending time with Him. As you grow your relationship with Him, you become open to His ways and your priorities fall into place. Most importantly, you show your love for Him by sharing His love with others.
RELIGION
chireviewofbooks.com

The Volcanic Feminine in “A God at the Door”

Tishani Doshi’s fourth volume of poetry, following 2018’s Girls Are Coming Out of the Woods, marks a transition in her exploration of growing and aging as a woman. Where her earlier work focused on the internal and the bodily, A God at the Door reinvents the ancient equation of femininity and the natural world in order to address the intersections of female experience and a larger set of issues, including aging and mortality, war and poverty, environmental disasters like climate change and the pandemic, and legacies of racism and genocide.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hillsdale Daily News

How big is your God?

Some people have a little God. I don’t mean by this whether or not all the various ideas of God or all those who claim they worship God are really God. Jesus says, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” What I mean is whether your God is able to handle the various difficulties that you face?
HILLSDALE, MI
icr.org

The Danger of Willful Sin

Because he hath despised the word of the LORD, and hath broken his commandment, that soul shall utterly be cut off; his iniquity shall be upon him. (Numbers 15:31) Under the Mosaic law, there was ample provision for forgiveness of sins committed unintentionally. “If any soul sin through ignorance, then he shall bring a she goat of the first year for a sin offering. And the priest shall make an atonement for the soul that sinneth ignorantly...and it shall be forgiven him” (Numbers 15:27-28). However, as in our text, it was altogether different for one who deliberately disobeyed God’s law. One who would so despise God’s commandment was to be put to death.
RELIGION
icr.org

Belief Systems Drive Global Events

For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world. And the world passeth away, and the lust thereof: but he that doeth the will of God abideth for ever. (1 John 2:16-17)
RELIGION
icr.org

The Prosperity of the Ungodly

Righteous art thou, O LORD, when I plead with thee: yet let me talk with thee of thy judgments: Wherefore doth the way of the wicked prosper? wherefore are all they happy that deal very treacherously? (Jeremiah 12:1) One of the perennial theological problems is the apparent prosperity of the...
RELIGION
icr.org

Fullness of Blessing

And I am sure that, when I come unto you, I shall come in the fulness of the blessing of the gospel of Christ. (Romans 15:29) One beautiful characteristic of life in Christ is its fullness. Jesus Christ is Himself “the fullness of him that filleth all in all” (Ephesians 1:23), and He does everything to the full! When He fed the multitude, there were 12 baskets left over (John 6:13); when He brought in the miraculous catch of fishes, the nets were so full that they broke, and the boats so full they began to sink (Luke 5:6-7).
RELIGION
Itemlive.com

Jourgensen: A twisting, turning road called Faith

I am a person of faith and I write for a living, but I’ve always been uncomfortable writing about faith. Oh sure, I’ve written plenty about religion, including dozens of The post Jourgensen: A twisting, turning road called Faith appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
dordt.edu

Encountering God at Work

This phrase is highlighted on the website of Poetice, a Christian missions organization based in Choma, Zambia. Dordt volleyball senior Corina Beimers had an opportunity to encounter God’s work in her life and in the people of Zambia this summer, serving with Poetice in their Intensive Training Program. The current...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Ponca City News

God bless our veterans

This week, our nation gathers to celebrate those men and women who make our freedoms, and those of others around the world, possible. These American patriots and their families’ service and sacrifice should be honored and celebrated not just during this special holiday, but year-round. Thank you for all you do for our state and nation. Wednesday was also the U.S. Marine Corps’ 246th birthday;…
POLITICS
Sandusky Register

God help this nation

When juries render verdicts at two different trials underway this week, the nation will be changed. It's likely, unless there's Divine Intervention, that stand your ground will become a standard form of self defense for homicide in all American courtrooms, a frightening development. Divine Intervention isn't likely, I'm afraid. The...
RELIGION
inquirer.com

One word that might’ve convicted Kyle Rittenhouse | The Grammarian

Kyle Rittenhouse might have been convicted if the judge overseeing his murder trial preferred a different dictionary. Judge Bruce Schroeder received reams of criticism (and also effusive praise) for many of his decisions throughout Rittenhouse’s trial to slant the proceedings in favor of the defendant. But perhaps none was more scrutinized — or inscrutable — than his decree that prosecutors were not allowed to refer to Joseph Rosenbaum or Anthony Huber — whom Rittenhouse killed with an AR-15-style rifle — as victims.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

