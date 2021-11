I read my last letter, when I said "I hate Biden" and I felt bad. My Mom and Dad said to never say that. I have thought what would be better. Those who would follow are just as bad, so I came up with a solution that involves no violence and gets rid of all of them. I pray for a UFO to see how bad they are to Americans and just beam them on the UFO and then they see the errors of their ways or do what needs to be done to correct their selfishness. I am hurt, nervous and wonder why they cannot see the harm they do to us. Giving $450,000 to illegals is wrong. We have to claw for everything we get.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO